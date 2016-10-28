President, PM at Diwali observance

President David Granger, Prime Minister,  Moses Nagamootoo and several Ministers of the Government, this evening, attended the Indian Commemoration Trust’s Diwali programme, which was held at the Indian Monument Gardens, a release from the Ministry of the Presidency said.

Dancers charmed the audience at the Diwali programme, held this evening at the Indian Monument Gardens.
Dancers charmed the audience at the Diwali programme, held this evening at the Indian Monument Gardens.
These ladies serenaded the audience with their renditions of numerous Diwali songs. They were accompanied by the beats of the traditional Indian drums and the harmonica.
These ladies serenaded the audience with their renditions of numerous Diwali songs. They were accompanied by the beats of the traditional Indian drums and the harmonica.
A section of the audience, including President David Granger (first, right), Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo, who was accompanied by his wife, Sita Nagamootoo; businessman, Yesu Persaud, Minister of Social Cohesion, Amna Ally and another guest.
A section of the audience, including President David Granger (first, right), Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo, who was accompanied by his wife, Sita Nagamootoo; businessman, Yesu Persaud, Minister of Social Cohesion, Amna Ally and another guest.

 

President David Granger lights the symbolic diya as Pradeep Samtani and other members of the Indian Commemoration Trust look on. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)
President David Granger lights the symbolic diya as Pradeep Samtani and other members of the Indian Commemoration Trust look on. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

 

 

President David Granger (left) shares a light moment with Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo (right) and Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Barton Scotland, upon his arrival at the Parliament Buildings, earlier today.

