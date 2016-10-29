Raising breast cancer awareness

Scores of persons assembled, this morning, at Parade Ground, Georgetown, joined by First Lady, Sandra Granger in the Breast Cancer Awareness Walk, which was organised by the Ministry of Public Health to raise awareness about the importance of early detection in the treatment of breast cancer, a release from the Ministry of the Presidency said.

image image

The First Lady was joined by Minister Public Telecommunications and Member of Parliament, Catherine Hughes, Dr. Latoya Gooding, nurses and other representatives of the Oncology Department of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), representatives of the Ministry of Social Protection, the Cancer Institute of Guyana, the Periwinkle Club, the Giving Hope Foundation, the Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association (GRPA), the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation, cancer survivors and their relatives and friends, all marching under the theme ‘I have hope!’.

