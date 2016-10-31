First Lady commends ACDA and COLAACO’s strides in education

First Lady, Sandra Granger, last evening, commended the African Cultural and Development Association’s (ACDA) Centre of Learning And Afro-Centric Orientation (COLAACO) on its holistic education programme, at its annual Sikukuu ya-Mwaka (Festivity of the Year) event hosted at the Akwaaba Centre, Thomas Lands, Georgetown.

“This place of learning is also a place of pride: pride in one’s roots, pride in the cultural values and norms of our African communities and a Centre which ensures that our children of African descent understand who they are and where they come from. It is also, always, a place of education, in the fullest sense of the word, where children and young people receive not only academic education, but learn about and absorb those values and norms which form the bedrock of a community,” Mrs. Granger said, according to a release from the Ministry of the Presidency.

