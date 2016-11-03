President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday

President David Granger  yesterday celebrated with Essequibo triplets –  Radha, Rajshri and Reenica Mansaram on the occasion of their 22nd birthday, at his office at the Ministry of the Presidency.

The young women said that it was their mother’s wish for them to celebrate their birthday with the President and Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo, which they had expressed in letters to their respective offices, a release from the Ministry of the Presidency said. Both the President and Prime Minister agreed to meet with them.

President David Granger sticks the birthday cake with (from left) Radha Mansaram, Rajshri Mansaram and Reenica Mansaram. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)    
After presenting them with bouquets and a gift each, President Granger told the young women that it is the young generation such as themselves, which encourages and motivates his Government to create a better country and a better life for citizens.

“I wish you all a happy birthday and a long life. When I do things in Government, I always think about the people I meet, and you and the Essequibo Coast and all about the country, so you are a part of Government policy even though you may not realise [it],” he said.

The President said the young women first visited him when he was in Opposition and he has since maintained contact with them.

Rajshri, who spoke on behalf of her sisters, said that they were grateful for the thought and consideration shown by the President in helping to make their day special.

