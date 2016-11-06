PM, wife host `Evening of Love, Lights and Music’

President David Granger, last evening, attended ‘An Evening of Love, Lights and Music’, which was hosted by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and his wife, Sita Nagamootoo, at his official residence on Main Street. The event, organised in observance of the Hindu festival of lights, Diwali, featured cultural performances.

It was also attended by Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan and Seeta Ramjattan; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge; Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Barton Scotland, members of the diplomatic corps and other officials of the Government.