Annandale Secondary wins JOF Haynes debating contest
The curtains came down on the JOF Haynes Memorial Inter-Secondary Schools debating competition today, with round three of the national competition. The Annandale Secondary School emerged the winners, GINA said.
The Annandale Secondary School argued against the moot ‘Dysfunctional families are a direct result of weak parenting skills’ whilst the New Amsterdam Multilateral Secondary proposed the moot.
The JOF Haynes Secondary Schools debating competition was initiated in memory of brilliant jurist JOF Haynes.
