Fifteen to benefit from free eye surgeries

-through GPHC, Trinidadian collaboration

Fifteen persons will benefit from free eye surgeries which will be conducted at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), GINA said.

 

The surgeries will be performed by a medical team representing the World Class Eye Surgeons (WCES), based in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, headed by Vitreo-Retinal Specialist and head of WCES, Dr. Ronnie Bhola.

 

Dr. Bhola told GINA that he visited Guyana along with his team last year to perform retinal, cataract and strabismus (squint eye) surgeries. The latter is done to correct the misalignment of eyes.

 

“I have never really been to Guyana until last year, and I was shocked when I came to see all those patients that we have operated on, hundreds of patients, how well they were doing, and how they benefitted from all that surgeries we were doing,” Dr. Bhola said.

 

Dr. Bhola and his team will perform a similar exercise this year; however the specialist explained that, “we plan to do the removal of silicone oil which is a retinal procedure and we plan to do all complex work. Well we are going to do plenty surgeries, we are going to start really early, and go until 6 0’clock,” Dr. Bhola added.

 

Meanwhile, Head of GPHC’s Ophthalmology Department, Dr. Shailendra Sugrim will assist Dr. Bhola with the follow- up examinations over the week-end to ensure that the patients’ surgeries were successful.

 

“We will see them on Saturday and their cases after the surgery, but Dr. Sugrim and I have been working together for about eight to 10 years and he is amazing, so I think they will be fine, plus we communicate a lot these days on whatsapp and emails so it is really easy to know what is going on,” Dr. Bhola explained.

 

Dr. Bhola highlighted that his organisation will visit Guyana annually to preform much needed eye surgeries.

First Lady, Sandra Granger, yesterday afternoon told the 2016 graduating class of the Carnegie School of Home Economics’ Craft Production and Design Division that “education must be a lifelong pursuit”. In her feature address at their graduation ceremony, which was held at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre, Liliendaal she said “Educated persons enhance their communities. They bring a level of thought, planning and order, not only to their own lives, but will add value, too, to their families and the communities, which they inhabit”. Valedictorian Gizzelle Lopes (inset) told her colleagues that they should be proud of their achievements as all “the pain, tears and frustration, hard work and dedication” have paid off. This Ministry of the Presidency photo shows the graduating class.

Carnegie graduation

The victorious Annandale Secondary School team at the J.O.F Haynes Memorial Inter-Secondary Schools Debating competition at the Theatre Guild Playhouse (GINA photo)

Annandale Secondary wins JOF Haynes debating contest

The 26 tutors pose for a group photo with two of the lecturers from the Clinical University of Miami School of Nursing and Health Studies. (GINA photo)

Nursing tutors trained on new classroom teaching methods

Seated from left: US Ambassador Perry Holloway, Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Sydney Allicock, Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge, Ministry of the Presidency representative in charge of Environmental Affairs Imole McDonald and Melanie Ingalls, Country Manager for the Peace Corps. Standing behind them are nine of the ten new Peace Corps volunteers. (Photo by Keno George)

New Peace Corps volunteers to focus on environmental education, management

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, with teachers from Corentyne Comprehensive High School, Shauna Sinclair-Paul and Bisoondai Lokhai. (Office of the Prime Minister photo)

PM makes donation to Corentyne Comprehensive

George Mc Donald, Co-Managing Director/Marketing Director (standing third right) strikes a pose with the awardees and senior executives of the Company.

Banks DIH employees recognized for 20 years of service

One of the cultural performances (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

PM, wife host `Evening of Love, Lights and Music’

20161106front

A look at Water Street from the Stabroek Clock

