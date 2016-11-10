Fifteen to benefit from free eye surgeries

Fifteen persons will benefit from free eye surgeries which will be conducted at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), GINA said.

The surgeries will be performed by a medical team representing the World Class Eye Surgeons (WCES), based in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, headed by Vitreo-Retinal Specialist and head of WCES, Dr. Ronnie Bhola.

Dr. Bhola told GINA that he visited Guyana along with his team last year to perform retinal, cataract and strabismus (squint eye) surgeries. The latter is done to correct the misalignment of eyes.

“I have never really been to Guyana until last year, and I was shocked when I came to see all those patients that we have operated on, hundreds of patients, how well they were doing, and how they benefitted from all that surgeries we were doing,” Dr. Bhola said.

Dr. Bhola and his team will perform a similar exercise this year; however the specialist explained that, “we plan to do the removal of silicone oil which is a retinal procedure and we plan to do all complex work. Well we are going to do plenty surgeries, we are going to start really early, and go until 6 0’clock,” Dr. Bhola added.

Meanwhile, Head of GPHC’s Ophthalmology Department, Dr. Shailendra Sugrim will assist Dr. Bhola with the follow- up examinations over the week-end to ensure that the patients’ surgeries were successful.

“We will see them on Saturday and their cases after the surgery, but Dr. Sugrim and I have been working together for about eight to 10 years and he is amazing, so I think they will be fine, plus we communicate a lot these days on whatsapp and emails so it is really easy to know what is going on,” Dr. Bhola explained.

Dr. Bhola highlighted that his organisation will visit Guyana annually to preform much needed eye surgeries.