Nursing tutors trained on new classroom teaching methods

Local nursing tutors from nursing education institutions across Guyana recently completed one year of training through a partnership with the Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO) and the University of Miami, GINA said.

Twenty-six tutors last evening graduated with a Certificate in Nursing Education at a ceremony held at the Marriott Hotel in Kingston.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Public Health, Trevor Thomas said that tutors who benefitted from the programme should not look at the achievement as an opportunity to seek better jobs elsewhere, but to place more emphasis on giving back to their country.