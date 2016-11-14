President in Morocco for climate meeting
President David Granger has described Guyana’s ‘green state’ policy as central to the long term development of the country, following a briefing meeting with the technical team attending the 22nd Session of the Conference of Parties to the United Nations’ Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP22) in Marrakesh, Kingdom of Morocco, a release from the Ministry of the Presidency said. The President, who arrived, today, was invited by the King of Morocco, His Majesty Mohammed VI to attend the Joint High Level Segment (HLS) of COP22 on November 15, 2016.
