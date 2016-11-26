GDF route march

President David Granger, today, said that the price Guyana must pay for security and safety is eternal vigilance, and recognised the role that the Guyana Defence Force plays in protecting Guyana’s frontiers, a release from the Ministry of the Presidency said.

The President made these comments during his address to GDF officers and soldiers after taking the salute at the army’s Route March to mark its 51st anniversary at D’urban Park.

“Guyana would have been a different place had it not been for the GDF. It is the… that protected the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our nation,” the President said.