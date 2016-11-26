GDF route march
President David Granger, today, said that the price Guyana must pay for security and safety is eternal vigilance, and recognised the role that the Guyana Defence Force plays in protecting Guyana’s frontiers, a release from the Ministry of the Presidency said.
The President made these comments during his address to GDF officers and soldiers after taking the salute at the army’s Route March to mark its 51st anniversary at D’urban Park.
“Guyana would have been a different place had it not been for the GDF. It is the… that protected the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our nation,” the President said.
More in Photos
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Former first lady robbed
-
Police in touch with US authorities for access to Marcus Brian Bisram – Crime Chief
-
Four charged with murdering Number 70 carpenter
-
Wanted bulletin issued for Marcus Bisram
-
Marcus Bisram, bodyguard named in joint charge for murdering carpenter
-
Murdered No.70 carpenter’s wife facing threats
-
Tuschen man stabbed to death after fracas over girlfriend
-
Carpenter murder: Police issue wanted bulletin for Marcus Bisram
-
Moneychanger says slain robbery suspect was person who shot him
Comments
About these comments