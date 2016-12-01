Canje Pheasant painting

President David Granger (left) presenting to Barbadian Prime Minister Freundel Stuart a painting done by Guyanese artist Merlene Ellis for the people of Barbados on the occasion of their 50th Anniversary of Independence. The painting is of Guyana’s national bird the Canje Pheasant. The President and First Lady Sandra Granger were guests of Barbados for the celebrations. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)
President David Granger (second from left) describing the elements of this Winslow Craig work, ‘The Chief Witness to the Environment’, which the President gifted to the Barbadian Prime Minister Freundel Stuart on the occasion of Barbados’ 50th anniversary of Independence. The President and First Lady Sandra Granger (left) were guests of Barbados for the celebrations. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

Chief witness

rihannafirstlady

First Lady meets Rihanna

A section of the Health Fair which was hosted by the Ministry of Public Health at D’Urban Park on Friday.

Ministry observes diabetes day

Cordial relations: Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo (right) and PPP General Secretary Clement Rohee greeting each other at Parliament yesterday. (Photo by Keno George)

Cordial relations

The route march in progress (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GDF route march

image

Farewell to Chinese Ambassador

20161125front

Orange solidarity with women

20161124gnpl

President visits national printers

