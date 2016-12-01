First Lady meets Rihanna
First Lady Sandra Granger (right) with Barbadian singer Rihanna. The occasion was the celebration of Barbados’ 50th independence anniversary in Bridgetown. President David Granger and the First Lady were guests of Barbados. Rihanna’s mother, Monica Braithwaite is Guyanese. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)
More in Photos
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Marcus Bisram, bodyguard named in joint charge for murdering carpenter
-
Former first lady robbed
-
CAL plane strikes tail of Fly Jamaica craft at CJIA
-
No bail but speedy trial promised to bribery accused in carpenter murder probe
-
‘Pradoville 2’ audit advises criminal case against PPP/C Cabinet members
-
Man found hanging in Mackenzie police station cell
-
‘Death announcement’ budget animates both sides of the House
-
Diamond man killed in Soesdyke crash
Comments
About these comments