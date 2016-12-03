Jagdeo in Regent St walkabout on budget, other issues

Bharrat Jagdeo, Leader of the Opposition today undertook a walkabout along Regent Street, Georgetown where he interacted with vendors, store owners and other citizens on budget 2017, among other issues negatively affecting the country, a release from his office said. The Opposition Leader was accompanied by Peter Ramsaroop, a candidate on the PPP/C list for the May 2015 General Elections.

