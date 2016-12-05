President spreads Christmas cheer to Eteringbang soldiers
President David Granger, today, called on the servicemen of the country, particularly those posted in the Eteringbang and other western Guyana locations to not only be watchful and on their guard, but to also to endeavour to let the world know that the Guyana/ Venezuela Border controversy was settled 117 years ago and that they are defending sovereign territory.
More in Photos
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Guyana now ranked below Haiti
-
No bail but speedy trial promised to bribery accused in carpenter murder probe
-
Guyanese woman one of 60 recognised by Queen’s young leaders programme
-
Prince Harry arrives
-
Diamond man killed in Soesdyke crash
-
Attempted murder accused freed after stabbing victim refuses to testify
-
Retired Region Nine executive killed in three-vehicle crash at Mahaicony
-
First Lady meets Rihanna
Comments
About these comments