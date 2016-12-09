Contract signed for study on new Demerara crossing
The Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (DHBC) this morning signed the contract for the Feasibility Study and Design for the New Demerara River Crossing with LievenseCSO, a Dutch company. A release from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) said that Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson, thanked the company for its interest in the project. Arie Mol, Advisor to the CEO of LievenseCSO, thanked the DHBC for the opportunity and said that he looked forward to working with DHBC. He also said that his company will ensure that all schedules are met and completed on time. The feasibility study will commence on January 15, 2017.
More in Photos
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
US-based Guyanese man charged with wife’s murder
Murder accused Bisram hires NY law firm
-
Daughter says NY murder suspect had threatened before to kill wife
-
Former teacher found not guilty of having sex with 15-year-old
-
Guyana now ranked below Haiti
-
‘We are in this for the long haul’
-
NY police officer of Guyanese parentage shot dead
Twenty-one deportees here from US
Comments
About these comments