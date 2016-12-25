President at Dharm Shala Christmas luncheon

President David Granger welcomed Christmas 2016 at the Christ Church Parish of the Anglican Diocese where he worshipped with other parishioners at their Christmas Eve Service, which ended just after midnight. Later in the morning, a release from the Ministry of the Preisdency said that the Head of State was joined by First Lady Sandra Granger at the maternity ward of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC and in the afternoon attended the Dharm Shala’s annual Christmas Luncheon.

At the Dharm Shala, a home of benevolence for persons of all races and religions in Albouystown, the release said that the Head of State joined with institution’s administration to serve food and distribute gifts to senior citizens. Delivering brief remarks, President Granger thanked Pamela and Kella Ramsaroop, the founder, the late Pandit Ramsaroop Maraj’s granddaughters, for their dedication and service over the years.

President David Granger delivering remarks at the Dharm Shala’s annual Christmas luncheon. Also at the head table are from right- Executive Member of the Board of the Dharm Shala, Edward Boyer, Kella Ramsaroop, Pamela Ramsaroop, Sheila George and Father Thurston Riehl (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

