Harmon, daughter spread Christmas cheer on West Demerara
Minister of State, Joseph Harmon and his eldest daughter, Daniele Harmon-Klien yesterday spread holiday cheer to about 150 children of Phoenix Park, Vreed-en-Hoop, Best Village and other neighbouring communities on the West Bank of Demerara at an annual Christmas party held at the Minister’s home, according to a release from the Ministry of the Presidency.
