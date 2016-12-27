Harmon, daughter spread Christmas cheer on West Demerara

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon and his eldest daughter, Daniele Harmon-Klien yesterday spread holiday cheer to about 150 children of Phoenix Park, Vreed-en-Hoop, Best Village and other neighbouring communities on the West Bank of Demerara at an annual Christmas party held at the Minister’s home, according to a release from the Ministry of the Presidency.

Daniele Harmon-Klein distributes presents at the Christmas party as her grand mother, Ms. Susan Clement (seated second from left) looks on. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

 

