High-level sugar meeting
A high- level consultation meeting that had broad representation took place today, to determine the way forward for the ailing sugar industry, a release from GINA said. Several other meetings are planned to take place in the new year.
The meeting was held at the Ministry of Agriculture’s Boardroom, Regent Road and Shiv Chanderpaul Drive, Georgetown.
These GINA photos show the two delegations.
