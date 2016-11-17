QC students protest canteen plan

More in Videos

Amendment of parking meters contract

Amendment of parking meters contract

Minister of Public Health George Norton apologises to the National Assembly

Minister of Public Health George Norton apologises to the National Assembly

Fire at Fazia’s Collection building, August 4, 2016

Fire at Fazia’s Collection building, August 4, 2016

Emancipation Day at the National Park

Emancipation Day at the National Park

Joint Services Drill competition

Joint Services Drill competition – 2016

Fire guts Gafoor’s Houston Complex

Fire guts Gafoor’s Houston Complex

Raising of the Golden Arrowhead

Raising of the Golden Arrowhead

Flag Raising Ceremony, February 23, 2016

Flag Raising Ceremony, February 23, 2016

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. An artist’s impression by Aqua Sun Design of the Orchid Garden Hotel and Shopping mall when completed.

    US$20m Mandela Avenue hotel, mall taking shape

  2. Rhonda Cornelius

    Land of Canaan woman died from ruptured uterus after delivering

  3. Philbert London

    `Pope’ London asks congregation for forgiveness

  4. No crime committed in ‘Pope’ London’s sex tapes, attorney says

  5. Over 300 persons from all walks of life took part in the Walk for Equality on Sunday, February 9, to say “No to violence”. Dr. Philbert London, Archbishop of Beacon Ministries, delivering closing remarks.

    ‘I have nothing to say’ -‘Pope’ London mum on sex scandal

  6. The scene of the accident

    Man dies after Parfait Harmonie collision

  7. Dr. Vincent Adams, Deputy Field Manager at the United States’ Department of Energy, delivers the commencement speech to the graduates at the University of Guyana’s 50th Convocation Ceremony. Adams urged the graduates to stay in Guyana and use all possible opportunities to make the country great. (Photo by Keno George)

    ‘Make Guyana great again’

  8. qcprotest1

    QC students protest canteen plan

  9. Budram Manie’s room that was ransacked by the bandit.

    Gunmen beat, terrorise Planters Hall family


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161117img_4283

Canal dip

lynch-pic

Time to iron out this problem

20161116img_1676

Bridge to Marriott

20161115nrveldt

No respite

image

President in Morocco for climate meeting

20161114accident

Proceed with caution!

house-on-the-river-bank

Picturesque

20161112img_4190

Where there’s smoke