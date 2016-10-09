Roy Corlette
More in Memoriams
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Tuschen Taxi driver robbed, shot dead
-
Berbice joiner remanded over rape of girl, 8
-
Mother fined $100,000 for abandoning baby on road
-
Mother, daughter suicides leave Crabwood Creek family in mourning
Berbice joiner, 49, arrested over rape of girl, 8
Former CANU prosecutor found dead in car
-
Limited parking delaying supermarket investment at Giftland Mall, Beepat says
GWI Board Chair to resign over issues with CEO
-
Cops charged with taking bribe to drop assault case
Comments
About these comments