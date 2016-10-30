Rosaline Hohenkirk nee Gonsalves-Sabola

Rosaline Hohenkirk nee Gonsalves-Sabola
Rosaline Hohenkirk nee Gonsalves-Sabola

More in Memoriams

Morris Alleyne

Morris Alleyne

Mrs Claire Reynolds

Dr. Ronald Patterson

Doris Braithwaite

Doris Braithwaite

Doreen and Garfield

Doreen and Garfield George

default placeholder

Mrs Claire Reynolds

Courtney Livan

Courtney Livan

Mr Nigel Ramkellawhan

Mr Nigel Ramkellawhan

Denelsion Rose

Fred London

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Ramesh Manbodh

    Man beaten with bat passes away

  2. Bibi Shareema (left) and her mother Bibi Shameela in happier times

    Greenwich Park woman died 44 days after brutally stabbed by ex-partner

  3. Bharrat Jagdeo

    Meeting of Cabinet at GDF HQ pilloried by Jagdeo

  4. Fast food lovers inside KFC yesterday

    KFC back in business

  5. Workers from the Mayor and City Council removing the pools (Photo by Keno George)

    City Hall removes pools after Sheriff St stand-off

  6. The building housing the home and grocery

    Bandits invade Alness businessman’s house, shots fired

  7. Alimudeen Gobin’s demolished house

    Violent storm lashes No. 19 Village

  8. Special prosecution team for ‘Pradoville 2’ audit findings

  9. tensions

    Player tensions with WICB reaching breaking point: Sir Viv


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

image

GALLERY: Raising breast cancer awareness

20161029-diwali

President David Granger last evening lit the symbolic diya

20161029-fashion-show

This evening gown, designed by local talent Stephen Validum

A section of the audience, including President David Granger (first, right), Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo, who was accompanied by his wife, Sita Nagamootoo; businessman, Yesu Persaud, Minister of Social Cohesion, Amna Ally and another guest.

GALLERY: President, PM at Diwali observance

President David Granger (left) shares a light moment with Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo (right) and Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Barton Scotland, upon his arrival at the Parliament Buildings, earlier today.

GALLERY: Parliament reflections

20161028-front-pic

An early start

20161026luckmin

Dr Ray Luck meets Minister Henry

Senior citizens at the event

GALLERY: Women’s leadership institute honours senior citizens