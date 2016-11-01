Anoopwattie Veeren
More in Memoriams
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Man beaten with bat passes away
-
Meeting of Cabinet at GDF HQ pilloried by Jagdeo
-
City Hall removes pools after Sheriff St stand-off
-
Player tensions with WICB reaching breaking point: Sir Viv
-
AK 47, ammo found behind wardrobe
-
Sophia man killed in drive-by shooting
Special prosecution team for ‘Pradoville 2’ audit findings
-
Cornelia Ida woman battered in attack by bandits
-
BM Soat director shot in robbery
Comments
About these comments