Sheila Jordon nee Gibbs

Sheila Jordon nee Gibbs

More in Memoriams

default placeholder

Leslie Hong Lui-Hing

default placeholder

Clement Duncan

Ian Hercules

Seon Clarke

Diane McTurk

David Yhann

Claude Babb

Eon Caesar

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Bandits shot dead by police identified

  2. Guyanese sentenced to 19 years to life for 1999 US murder

  3. Guyanese bride-to-be misses her own wedding after Dynamic flight cancelled

  4. Overseas investors open supermarket, restaurant at Diamond

  5. Canje father, son discovered dead one day apart

  6. Jagdeo tops PPP voting

  7. PPP/C fixing to return to power

  8. Fatally shot Seaforth St bandits identified


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Mayoral walkabout

Giftland donations

Sink hole

GDF luncheon

Book ship here

Scotiabankers spread Christmas cheer

AFC hosts children

IAC in Christmas outreach