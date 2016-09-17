T&T economy contracted 5.2% in first quarter – central bank

(Trinidad Guardian) The Central Bank yesterday estimated that the T&T economy contracted by 5.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2016, compared with the same quarter in 2015, as a result of a 9.1 per cent decline in the energy sector and a 2.8 per cent decline in the non-energy sector, according to the July 2016 Economic Bulletin, which was released yesterday.

The information on the performance of domestic economic activity comes two weeks before the presentation of the 2017 Budget by Finance Minister Colm Imbert and is based on the Central Bank’s Index of the Quarterly Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which is based on indicators of production rather than on value added.

According to the Central Bank, the sharp slowdown in the T&T economy, as well as significantly lower crude oil and natural gas prices, led to a worsening of the Central Government’s fiscal accounts for the period October 2015 to June 2016.

“The Central Government deficit rose to $6.2 billion (annualised 4.6 per cent of GDP) over the first nine months of the fiscal year, compared to $2.2 billion in the corresponding year-earlier period,” the bank said.

The document also revealed that the Government has borrowed $11.3 billion so far this year, with $4.66 billion being raised on the local market and US$1 billion ($6.7 billion) on the international capital market.

The US dollar bond, which was issued in August, took the country’s foreign debt as a percentage of GDP to 13.6 per cent and public sector debt to a projected 54.3 per cent of GDP for 2016, from 45.6 per cent last year, the Central Bank stated.

But the bond, which was arranged by Deutsche Bank and majority state-owned First Citizens, boosted T&T’s foreign reserves to US$10.3 billion at the beginning of August 2016, which represented 11-and-a-half months of import cover.

Of the 2017 Budget, the Central Bank stated: “If energy prices do not recover substantially, the upcoming budget for fiscal 2017 will continue to emphasise expenditure restraint.

“On the revenue side, the operationalisation of previously announced measures may be fleshed out, for example the property tax and the tax on internet purchases.”

In terms of the outlook for the T&T economy, the Central Bank said: “Domestically, against the backdrop of lower global energy prices, a reduction in local energy production and a streamlining of Central Government expenditure, growth may be further challenged.”

Drilling down into the performance of the economy, the Central Bank concluded that T&T’s energy exploration and production sub-sector declined by 10.3 per cent during the first quarter of 2016. And LNG output plummeted by 17.9 per cent as a result of reduced natural gas production.

Meanwhile, the underperformance of the non-energy sector was largely associated with a decline in activity in the construction (15.7 per cent), manufacturing (6.3 per cent) and electricity and water (1.9 per cent) sectors, according to the Central Bank.

Reflecting on the sharp reduction in activity in the construction sector, the Central Bank attributed the 15.7 per cent decline to the fact that: “Work on major public sector construction projects has been impacted by the administrative review of the Public Sector Investment Programme as well as mobilisation challenges.”

More in Regional News

default placeholder

Venezuela opposition running out of options to force 2016 Maduro vote

Carla Archalal... suffocated to death

Anger in T&T as bandits kill hardware owner’s daughter

Police Sgt Matthew Haywood displays an assault rifle at the Maloney Police Station last week, one of eight firearms seized during a police exercise earlier this month. Looking on are the officers who took part in the exercise.

For 2016, T&T cops have seized 16,671 rounds of ammo; 545 guns

default placeholder

Jamaica PM to apologise in Parliament for deadly 2010 Tivoli operation

Reverend Merrick 'Al' Miller heading to court earlier yesterday.

Jamaica reverend gets J$1 million fine or 12 months jail over Dudus caper

Nicole Olivierre Minister of Energy and La Brea MP, speaks to residents of La Brea on Coffee Beach during her visit on Tuesday.

T&T energy minister under fire after confrontation with constituents

Marissa Nelson, who suffers from lymphoedema, reads the Guardian's article which highlighted her plight.

T&T Guardian story triggers help for 600lb woman

Shivanie Persad

T&T girl back home following murder of dad who was searching for her

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Shaneza Ramdat

    Mother of two knifed to death by reputed husband

  2. Azeena Baksh

    Registrar of Deeds robbed by armed bandits at Eccles home

  3. Harold Lord

    Aishalton man charged with rape of girl

  4. 20160508Renita Crandon Duncan

    Acting head of GTI shattering glass ceilings in male-dominated field

  5. Slain school teacher Marisha Bowen with her two children in happier times.

    Guyanese woman murdered in the Bahamas

  6. Dead: Gyanand Ramcharran

    Lusignan joiner dies of seizure two weeks after collision

  7. Regan Rodrigues

    Rodrigues freed of Crum-Ewing murder charge

  8. Hedley Williams

    Missing pensioner found dead near airport

  9. An employee stands in a semi-cleared sawmill at the Baishanlin Coomacka facility.

    Baishanlin needs three more years to make good on promises, CEO says


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20160917utility-pole

Utility pole overloaded, resulting in a small explosion

Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo (centre) showed the visiting students around the residence (GINA photo)

GALLERY: Secondary school students tour PM’s residence

transformerdown

Transformer down on Robb St

20160912-front-child-exhibit

Raising awareness of child abuse

While some of the bridges have bene patched up, others were dug up as they wait to be repaired. Below is the bridge at Success late yesterday afternoon. There is now a bigger hole without any warning or indication to vehicles.

GALLERY: Bridge works

This tractor with a part hanging out dangerously, was seen travelling through the busy town by the Berbice Minibus/Hire Car Park today. It posed a hazard to pedestrians and other road users

Traffic hazard

5. This expensive bridge was built to access the playground, but it is overgrown with vegetation and is not being used. A chain with padlock that was placed in front of the bridge is missing.

GALLERY: Encroaching

3. The cover of this manhole, located opposite the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court and on the pavement next to the St Andrew’s Kirk has been missing and is very dangerous to limbs and lives.

Watch out!