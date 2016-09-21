T&T man killed execution-style, 17 hours after friend murdered

(Trinidad Guardian) Gunmen used a shotgun and two handguns to execute father of two, Naiym Muhammed, 17 hours after his friend was killed.

Muhammed was shot at least 12 times in the head.

Muhammed, originally from Carenage, was gunned down on Monday night, moments after he stopped in front of a driveway just outside an apartment building which he was renting. He lived there with his wife and two children, ages 13 and ten months. Muhammed was the cousin of Head of Digital Content at CNC3, Sampson Nanton.

According to a police report, at 8.10 pm Muhammed was slumped behind the steering wheel of his car. He was dressed in Muslim garb.

The T&T Guardian was told by police investigators that Muhammed went to a mosque for evening prayers and then to the Chaguanas Police Station to sign, as he was currently before the courts on arms and ammunition charges.

Naiym Muhammed
Naiym Muhammed

Officers, however, believe Muhammed’s execution was linked to Monday’s killing of Carenage businessman Raul Joseph, 42.

Joseph was killed one month and a day after a knife-wielding home invader killed his wife, Andrea “Hannah” Edwards and left him paralysed. On Monday at 3 am, a man entered through a window and stabbed and chopped Joseph, who lay on an adjustable bed at his home at Moya Trace, Upper Haig Street, Carenage. Joseph, according to police, dealt in drugs, arms and ammunition.

Seventeen hours later, in what was believed to be another well-orchestrated killing, police said Joseph’s friend, Muhammed, was shot dead.

According to forensic pathologist Valery Alexandrov, three types of guns—two different types of handguns and a shotgun—were used to shoot Muhammed in the head. Alexandrov said the shots to Muhammed’s head came from the left and right side, which meant that “possibly” two gunmen, one of whom is believed to have held the two handguns, stood on either side of Muhammed’s vehicle and opened fire on him.

When the T&T Guardian visited the area where Muhammed was killed yesterday, his neighbours admitted to seeing a “suspicious vehicle” about one hour before the murder.

One resident, who wished not to be identified for his safety, said the vehicle pulled up behind a parked dump truck on the roadway for a while before Muhammed actually came driving in.

“We know that there were men in the car because when they parked up, we noticed that they never came out and as soon as Naiym drove up and stopped in front the yard by him, the gunmen ran out and surrounded his vehicle.

“I only hear real gunshots after. I knew he had to be dead. There was no way he could have survived all those bullets,” the resident said.

Muhammed’s cousin, Nanton, expressed his grief yesterday by posting a status on his Facebook wall, which read:

“Woke up this morning (yesterday) to the tragic news of my cousin’s killing last night, ambushed and shot multiple times. Goodbye cuz. I’m grateful for that little chat we had recently in the mall. Never thought it was going to be our last. God knows all things.”

Speaking with the T&T Guardian yesterday, Nanton described his cousin as a “good family man.”

“He had always been a good family man. I have always known him as a friendly person. I met him three weeks ago in the mall and we spoke.

“He did tell me of his intention of wanting to see my mom because he didn’t see her in a while. We had a very nice conversation and it was not the type of news I wanted to wake up to,” Nanton said.

Also contacted, another relative, who wished not to be identified, said although the police were linking Joseph and Muhammed’s murders, he believed it was hardly likely so. The relative said both men were “never really seen together regularly.”

“They would have been seen together once or twice, but I would not say that they were partners or associates. At least that is what we know of,” the relative said.

On May 30, 2008, Muhammed’s brother, Yuwiyl Muhammed, was shot dead at the corner of Smith Hill and Western Main Road, Carenage. Yuwiyl, who was 22 when he was killed, had an argument while at a fish vendor and when he turned to walk away, he was shot behind the head. On July 31, 2013, a 12-member jury in the Port-of-Spain Fifth Assizes found a close family friend, Anthony “Manzie” Cohen, of L’Anse Mitan Road, Carenage, guilty of Yuwiyl’s murder.

More in Regional News

President of the Law Association Reginald Armour, left, greets Industrial Court president Deborah Thomas-Felix during the opening of the Industrial Court

In T&T: 102 fatal accidents at work over decade

default placeholder

Peru’s Kuczynski voices concern at U.N. about Venezuela crisis

default placeholder

Stepmother sentenced to life in prison for murder of Jamaican teen in Canada

default placeholder

Cuba volleyball players found guilty of aggravated rape in Finland

default placeholder

Brazilian airlines shaken by Ireland tax haven listing

default placeholder

Venezuela says global oil supply exceeds demand by 10 per cent

default placeholder

CAL plane lands safely after glitch

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar (second from right) holds hands with UNC Local Government candidates on Saturday at Couva South multipurpose hall during a song at the candidates’ presentation.

T&T opposition: No support for abolition of jury trials

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Marisha Bowen

    Bahamian man charged with killing Guyanese teacher

  2. Azeena Baksh

    Registrar of Deeds robbed by armed bandits at Eccles home

  3. Soyini Fraser

    Soyini Fraser clinches Miss Guyana Universe crown in stunning red gown

  4. Harold Lord

    Aishalton man charged with rape of girl

  5. Amir Oren

    American Amir Oren at the helm as SCS readies to roll out parking meters

  6. Ramayya says he deserved REO job

  7. Illegal Cessna found at Yupukari strip

  8. Non-Pariel couple robbed of $2M on Regent St

  9. Herbert Verwayne

    Suspect gives statement in killing of MMC driver


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Students who received MBBF Scholarships with Marcus Brian Bisram at centre.

Marcus Brian Bisram Foundation donates to Tuschen students

CEO of Fitness Express, Jamie McDonald handing over the donation to PE Teacher, Jaryl Moore in the presence of some students. 

Fitness Express sponsors Queen’s College Fitness competition

The Guyana Wheel of Service Lodge (GWOSL) has donated a washing machine to the Uncle Eddie’s Home for the benefit of the residents. The presentation was done on the 14th September, 2016 by Sase Gunraj (second from left), Master of GWOSL to Denise Boodie, Chairman of the Management Committee of the Uncle Eddie’s Home. In brief remarks made by Gunraj, he informed that GWOSL was celebrating its 25th anniversary and in keeping with its stated hallmark of bringing relief to the less fortunate among us, it responded to an urgent need of the Home.

Washing machine for Uncle Eddie’s

Children enjoying a horse cart ride home from school, escaping the minibus blues (Photo by Keno George)

Riding home

20160919excavator

Creating a walkway

20160919coastal-cleanup

Coastal clean-up

Soyini Fraser was crowned the new Miss Universe Guyana 2016 last evening at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown, beating out 13 other contestants who were vying for the crown. Ayana Whitehead copped the fourth runner-up spot, while crowd favourite Ashley John was the third runner-up, Ariella Basdeo was second runner-up and Rafieya Hussain was first runner-up. In this Joanna Dhanraj photo, the newly crowned queen strikes a pose after her victory.

New queen crowned

Photographer Keno George snapped these two children at play on a makeshift swing amidst an overgrowth of vegetation in ‘E’ Field, Sophia yesterday.

Children at play