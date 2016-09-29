Barbados gives all clear after tropical storm

(Barbados Nation) It’s now safe to go outside.

Following an almost 48-hour shutdown of Barbados, the Department of Emergency Management (DEM) this morning gave the all-clear because of Tropical Storm Matthew.

While all businesses and Government agencies have been given the go ahead to re-open, Deputy Director of the DEM Captain Robert Harewood told members of the media schools would remain closed today, while the Transport Board was to resume service at 8 a.m.

The Grantley Adams International Airport will also re-open.