Barbados gives all clear after tropical storm
(Barbados Nation) It’s now safe to go outside.
Following an almost 48-hour shutdown of Barbados, the Department of Emergency Management (DEM) this morning gave the all-clear because of Tropical Storm Matthew.
While all businesses and Government agencies have been given the go ahead to re-open, Deputy Director of the DEM Captain Robert Harewood told members of the media schools would remain closed today, while the Transport Board was to resume service at 8 a.m.
The Grantley Adams International Airport will also re-open.
