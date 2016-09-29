Barbados gives all clear after tropical storm

(Barbados Nation) It’s now safe to go outside.

Following an almost 48-hour shutdown of Barbados, the Department of Emergency Management (DEM) this morning gave the all-clear because of Tropical Storm Matthew.

While all businesses and Government agencies have been given the go ahead to re-open, Deputy Director of the DEM Captain Robert Harewood told members of the media schools would remain closed today, while the Transport Board was to resume service at 8 a.m.

The Grantley Adams International Airport will also re-open.

More in Regional News

Krishna Maharaj

T&T man sacrifices self to save family

default placeholder

Argentina poverty reaches 32.2 pct in first data release in three years

default placeholder

Haiti’s first LGBT film festival postponed after threats, police ban

Krishna Maharaj

T&T man sacrifices self to save family

default placeholder

Windward Islands brace for bad weather

Antonio Palocci

Brazil police arrest ex-finance minister Palocci in graft probe

default placeholder

Kerry meets with Venezuelan President Maduro amid tension over vote

default placeholder

Colombia, Marxist rebels sign accord ending 52-year war

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. The medical school sign on the Buddy’s building

    Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls

  2. A police officer attempts to escort Rushelle Gittens out of the court compound

    Woman threatens to kill cop at city court complex

  3. Lakeram Kewlachand

    Gangaram man takes his own life

  4. Colin Rodney

    Cop charged with taking bribes

  5. Citizens fleeing country due to crime, IAC says

  6. The Rio Inn at Forshaw and Oronoque Streets

    Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub

  7. Courtenay Griffith’s home in Lodge that is earmarked to be demolished.

    City to tear down 52 derelict buildings

  8. 15-year-old charged with murdering suspect in sister’s abuse

  9. Barry Dataram

    Absent Barry Dataram found guilty of drug trafficking


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

The bus in the trench along Homestretch Avenue.

Bus ends up in Homestretch trench

L-R- Minister Joseph Harmon, President David Granger, Minister Carl Greenidge. Partly hidden is Director of Protocol, Ministry of the Presidency, Col. Francis Abraham (GINA photo)

Greenidge performing duties of PM

20160928clean

Jenman House clock being repaired

Road safety: St Pius Primary School’s Road Safety Patrol pupils helping peers cross the street after school yesterday afternoon. (Photo by Keno George)

Road safety

US President Barack Obama (left) with Guyana’s Ambassador Dr Riyad Insanally (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

Dr Insanally accredited as Ambassador to the US 

Heading home along Dennis Street on Friday afternoon. (Photo by Keno George)

Three on a bike

Students catching up before heading home on Friday afternoon. (Photo by Keno George)

Discussing the day’s events?

20160925demlife

Demerara Mutual Life hosts anniversary dental outreach, health fair