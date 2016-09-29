T&T man sacrifices self to save family

(Trinidad Guardian) Despite knowing that he could be shot dead, Krishna Maharaj sacrificed his life for his family when he coaxed a gunman into leaving their home together so his wife could have a chance to escape.

Krishna Maharaj
Krishna Maharaj

There was no happy ending to Maharaj’s heroics as he was shot in the head and later died on the surgeon’s table at the San Fernando General Hospital.

According to reports, Maharaj, 37, a Cepep contractor, his wife Sabrina Khan, 28, and their nine-year-old son were at their Reform Village home around 8.30 pm Monday, when two men, one armed with a gun, stormed into the family’s home.

The family’s workman, Allescott Gaskill, who was in the apartment watching television with Maharaj and Khan, told the Guardian yesterday that the men immediately began shouting, “Where the money is? Where the gold is?” Gaskill said the gunmen turned to him and told him to look away, and then bound and gagged him with cloth and an electrical cord. They then began slapping Maharaj and Khan, and demanded money before ransacking the apartment.

He said they untied Khan, who went into a room and surrendered pieces of jewelry and a bag of coins.

Still not satisfied, they began demanding more cash. That was when Maharaj told the bandits that there was cash at Khan’s business in Gasparillo.

“He said he had cash by the spa and he asked them if he gave them the money, if they would go away. They said yes, so he and the gunman left while the other one stayed. The other one had a knife that he took from the kitchen,” Gaskill said.

No one knew what happened at the spa, but Gaskill said that with the couple’s son and his mother-in-law, Zorina, asleep in the next apartment, Maharaj did not want them to wake up. When the gunman returned, he said, the bandit and his accomplice had a private conversation and left.

At that point, Gaskill told Khan to untie him and he ran to the neighbour’s house to call the police. However, they found Maharaj bleeding in the front seat of his Nissan Bluebird. He was taken to hospital by the police.

It was the second time the family was robbed as Zorina said that in 2015, bandits invaded their home and got away with cash and jewelry. She believes the bandits were targeting the family, and earlier around 7 pm she heard the neighbour’s dog barking at something in the bush at the back of the house.

“They knew what they were coming here for so this is so terrifying. They were real beating my daughter so he did that to save her. He was that kind of person to do whatever he could to assist. I had no problem with him,” Zorina said.

 

More in Regional News

default placeholder

Argentina poverty reaches 32.2 pct in first data release in three years

default placeholder

Haiti’s first LGBT film festival postponed after threats, police ban

Krishna Maharaj

T&T man sacrifices self to save family

default placeholder

Windward Islands brace for bad weather

Antonio Palocci

Brazil police arrest ex-finance minister Palocci in graft probe

default placeholder

Kerry meets with Venezuelan President Maduro amid tension over vote

default placeholder

Colombia, Marxist rebels sign accord ending 52-year war

default placeholder

Venezuela opposition calls Oct 12 protest to press for Maduro recall

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. The medical school sign on the Buddy’s building

    Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls

  2. A police officer attempts to escort Rushelle Gittens out of the court compound

    Woman threatens to kill cop at city court complex

  3. Lakeram Kewlachand

    Gangaram man takes his own life

  4. Colin Rodney

    Cop charged with taking bribes

  5. Citizens fleeing country due to crime, IAC says

  6. The Rio Inn at Forshaw and Oronoque Streets

    Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub

  7. Courtenay Griffith’s home in Lodge that is earmarked to be demolished.

    City to tear down 52 derelict buildings

  8. 15-year-old charged with murdering suspect in sister’s abuse

  9. Barry Dataram

    Absent Barry Dataram found guilty of drug trafficking


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

The bus in the trench along Homestretch Avenue.

Bus ends up in Homestretch trench

L-R- Minister Joseph Harmon, President David Granger, Minister Carl Greenidge. Partly hidden is Director of Protocol, Ministry of the Presidency, Col. Francis Abraham (GINA photo)

Greenidge performing duties of PM

20160928clean

Jenman House clock being repaired

Road safety: St Pius Primary School’s Road Safety Patrol pupils helping peers cross the street after school yesterday afternoon. (Photo by Keno George)

Road safety

US President Barack Obama (left) with Guyana’s Ambassador Dr Riyad Insanally (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

Dr Insanally accredited as Ambassador to the US 

Heading home along Dennis Street on Friday afternoon. (Photo by Keno George)

Three on a bike

Students catching up before heading home on Friday afternoon. (Photo by Keno George)

Discussing the day’s events?

20160925demlife

Demerara Mutual Life hosts anniversary dental outreach, health fair