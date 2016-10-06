Ex-T&T Special Forces officers accused of attempted arson, possession of illegal weapons

(Trinidad Guardian) Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier Rodney Smart said yesterday’s attempt by two discharged Special Forces soldiers to allegedly burn a house in Princes Town was part of yet another attempt by the criminal element to destabilise the country.
The two—Cpl Steve Douglas and Lance Cpl Devon Edwards—were arrested by police hours later at Munroe Road, Charlieville, Chaguanas.
Smart was speaking during a special news conference hosted with acting Commissioner of Police Harold Phillip at the Office of the Prime Minister, St Clair. He said it was called to clarify information on the incident, adding that the weekly meeting of the National Security Council was also held yesterday.
Smart said the incident was “an attempt by those criminal elements who would want to place our society in a destabilising condition.” He said the Defence Force would assist the T&T Police  Service with its investigations.

Ex-Special Forces officers Devon Edwards, left, and Steve Douglas, who were held by the Highway Patrol with illegal guns in Charlieville, Chaguanas, yesterday.
Ex-Special Forces officers Devon Edwards, left, and Steve Douglas, who were held by the Highway Patrol with illegal guns in Charlieville, Chaguanas, yesterday.

Smart said Douglas and Edwards “were discharged because they were not displaying the behaviour we felt that junior leaders should display.” He said they were soldiers for 18 and 14 years respectively and were both discharged in 2014.
“We felt that given the level of leadership that we had entrusted in them, they were not demonstrating the (required) qualities. As a consequence they were discharged,” Smart said. He expressed “severe disappointment” about yesterday’s incident, noting they were “once trusted” and expressing concern that the two “could allow themselves to be used in such a way by the criminal element.”
In response to questions, he said Douglas “committed certain disciplinary misdemeanors that should not be committed at the level he was at,” while Edwards “had been involved in an altercation with another member of the Defence Force (and) he was discharged.”
Smart said the Defence Force “continuously looks at its people in terms of their professionalism. If at any time we ascertain there are people who should not be in our ranks we discharge them, so it is a continuous process.”

More in Regional News

default placeholder

Hurricane Matthew kills 39 as Haiti death toll rises

default placeholder

Hurricane Matthew kills at least 25, bears down on Bahamas, US

default placeholder

Human trafficking added to school curriculum

Alvaro Uribe

Colombia’s Santos, rival Uribe willing to work on peace deal

default placeholder

Hurricane Matthew pounds Haiti and Cuba on path toward US

default placeholder

Colombia government, rebels in crisis talks after ‘No’ to peace deal

default placeholder

Matthew still a powerful hurricane, but track takes it away from full impact on Jamaica

default placeholder

Iranian president tells Venezuela essential to raise oil prices

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Diana Sawh (left) and Madojri Sawh

    Mother, daughter suicides leave Crabwood Creek family in mourning

  2. Wayne Isaacs (New York Post photograph)

    Guyanese-born cop charged with killing unarmed civilian in NY

  3. Rolun Jodmie

    Tuschen Taxi driver robbed, shot dead

  4. Jewel Coats

    Mother fined $100,000 for abandoning baby on road

  5. Berbice joiner, 49, arrested over rape of girl, 8

  6. GWI Board Chair to resign over issues with CEO

  7. Former CANU prosecutor found dead in car

  8. Topco juice drink

    Juice contract award faces deep trouble

  9. Jonnel Armstrong

    Brothers killed, friend critical after Friendship collision


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Schoolchildren attempt to see who can remain standing the longest on old tyres they found in a weed-filled ground opposite Stella Maris Primary School on Tuesday. (Photo by Keno George)

Balancing act

Longtime educator Carmen Jarvis launched her autobiography yesterday at the Georgetown Club. The book titled From Seedtime to Harvest – An Account of My Life and Times reflects from as far as Jarvis’s days as a young student at the Bishops’ High School up to her post as the Secretary General of the National Commission for UNESCO. President David Granger attended the launch where he recalled her help in his early days as a publisher. The event was attended by old friends, students and colleagues of Jarvis who all recalled her influential role that she played in their lives. The book is available for sale and costs $3,500. In photo is President David Granger receives his copy of the book from Carmen Jarvis.

From Seedtime to Harvest – An Account of My Life and Times

Guyana’s national football team the Golden Jaguars yesterday stepped up training ahead of their upcoming Caribbean Football Union Scotiabank Caribbean men’s Cup clash with arch rivals Suriname in Suriname on Saturday. The team last night had an intensive practice session under head coach Jamaal Shabazz (inset) as they prepare for clashes against Suriname and then Jamaica. Above some of the players going through their paces. (Orlando Charles photo)

Golden Jaguars step up training

Carmen Jarvis presenting a copy of her autobiography to President David Granger. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GALLERY: Carmen Jarvis launches autobiography

Chairman of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation Board Dr Carl Max Hanoman (third, right) presenting a token of appreciation to Dr Joanna Cole, Consultant, Internal Medicine (third, left). Dr Cole, whose contract came to an end on October 1, was a full-time instructor in the Department of Medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine from July 2013 to August 2014 and was assigned to the GPHC to work along with residents in the Masters in Internal Medicine/Infectious Diseases programme. Also in photo from left are: Dr Rodrigo Soto and Dr Clint Doiron of the Baby Heart Organization, Dr Sheik Amir, GPHC CEO Michael Khan and Dr Merissa Seepersaud. The presentation was done on Friday.

Dr Hanoman presents a token of appreciation to Dr Joanna Cole

image

Minister meets Mexican archivists

image

Private sector meets government on agri plans

Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force Brigadier George A Lewis (second, left) is symbolically handed the command of the army by his predecessor Brigadier Mark A Phillips (second, right) at the Change of Command Parade at Camp Ayanganna yesterday. (Photo by Keno George)

Handing over of command