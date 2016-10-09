Questions continue over spending by T&T President

(Trinidad Guardian) Taxpayers have spent more on vacation travel for His Excellency, President Anthony Carmona and his family, than for official travel.

The Sunday Guardian obtained documents, detailing specific payments dating back to March 18, 2013, from the Office of the President.

These documents showed that the Office of the President and The President’s House spent $11.6 million on Official Entertainment, $2.9 million on Hosting Conferences, and approximately $3.4 million on Overseas Travel since that time.

Of the figure for overseas travel, approximately $1.2 million was spent on official travel, while approximately $2 million was spent on vacation travel for Carmona and his family.

Both figures for travel include allowances for security detail and personal assistants.

Carmona’s official travel was more frequent, with trips to Howard University, Bolivia and conferences on the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and the 15th conference of Presidents and Governors-General in the Caribbean.

However, vacation trips to Grand Cayman, Panama, Grenada, Scotland and the Bahamas were more costly, with a payment of $441,981.34 being made to Carmona in December 2015 for cost of vacation travel to the Cayman Islands.

Of the overseas travel expenditure incurred, Savitri Singh, who bears a similar name to President Carmona’s mother-in-law Savitri Seeteram Singh, received allowances of over $300,000 to accompany the Carmona family on several overseas trips, including $78,781.09 to accompany the family on vacation to the Bahamas.

Singh also received payment of a ­salary of around $14,000 monthly from the Office of the President from May 2013 to January 2014.

A payment of $13,542.54 for “domestic services” to Singh was issued in April 2013.

The Sunday Guardian was unable to confirm whether Savitri Singh and Savitri Seeteram Singh were the same person.

On September 28 Carmona responded to the public discourse during a press conference hosted at the Office of the President.

Carmona was expected to respond to questions about alleged purchases of wine, jewelry, the Auditor General’s report, the meeting with National Security Minister Edmund Dillon, and the allegation that a close relative had been hired as staff for the Office of the President.

Carmona told reporters the purchase of wine with the President’s seal on the label resulted in savings for taxpayers and said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had approved of his meeting with the minister.

Dr Rowley has since denied these claims.

The claim of $2 million in jewelry purchases were denied by Carmona and further remained unsubstantiated when compared to documents received by the Guardian, which showed payments to Anton’s Gold Rush for items such as a $3,000 baby bracelet gift for staff and a necklace.

Jewelry purchases were also made from Zina’s jewelry, including $22,927 for jewelry given as gifts.

A $4,000 payment to Wonderful World for gift cards was also recorded in the expenditure.

While Carmona claimed to have saved approximately $30 million of taxpayers dollars in the past three years, the actual expenditure for Head 01, President, in the Annual Draft Estimate of Expenditure has been steadily increasing.

In 2010, the actual expenditure was $18,235,425.

This decreased to $17.4 million in 2011, then increased to $18.8 million in 2012, with a further increase to $20.4 million in 2013.

In 2014 the actual expenditure was just over $25 million.

Attempts to question Carmona during a press conference on September 28 were futile as Carmona did not take questions.

Calls to Carmona’s communications adviser Theron Boodan went unanswered and Boodan did not respond to three voice messages left on his cell phone.

Boodan also did not respond to two emails or messages left with staff at the office of the President up to late last night.

Another attempt to ask Carmona about the expenses was made on Friday, following the funeral of former independent senator Allan Alexander SC, but Carmona was not available to answer questions.

Unanswered questions

Questions submitted to the Office of the President via email:

Is the Savitri Singh who received salary payments from the Office of the President a relative of His Excellency President Anthony Carmona?

Mrs Singh has been noted as being paid for three different services by the office of the President including Domestic Services and Personal Assistant. What is Ms Singh’s function at the Office of the President?

There are a number of entries in the accounting for President’s House relating to purchase of jewelry, eg, gifts for staff in the form of a baby bracelet? Is this normal expenditure for the Office of the President?

A look at the Overseas Travel vote for President’s House from March 18 to today shows that expenditure for vacation travel surpassed that for official travel. Please comment?

20161009-064806.jpg

More in Regional News

default placeholder

Far from Hurricane Matthew, a Haitian crisis flares in Tijuana

default placeholder

Medics head to southwest Haiti as Cholera kills 13 in Matthew’s wake

Destroyed houses in a Haitian village after Hurricane Matthew passed (Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)

Hurricane Matthew kills over 800 in Haiti before hitting US

default placeholder

Hurricane Matthew killed at least 283 in Haiti, dozens in one village

default placeholder

Venezuela doctors sound alarm on reported return of diphtheria

default placeholder

Brazil’s Petrobras graft probe to sharpen focus on parties

Ex-Special Forces officers Devon Edwards, left, and Steve Douglas, who were held by the Highway Patrol with illegal guns in Charlieville, Chaguanas, yesterday.

Ex-T&T Special Forces officers accused of attempted arson, possession of illegal weapons

default placeholder

Hurricane Matthew kills 39 as Haiti death toll rises

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Rolun Jodmie

    Tuschen Taxi driver robbed, shot dead

  2. Hemant Seecharran

    Berbice joiner remanded over rape of girl, 8

  3. Jewel Coats

    Mother fined $100,000 for abandoning baby on road

  4. Diana Sawh (left) and Madojri Sawh

    Mother, daughter suicides leave Crabwood Creek family in mourning

  5. Berbice joiner, 49, arrested over rape of girl, 8

  6. Former CANU prosecutor found dead in car

  7. A crowded Giftland Mall Food Court

    Limited parking delaying supermarket investment at Giftland Mall, Beepat says

  8. GWI Board Chair to resign over issues with CEO

  9. Selvin Elkana

    Cops charged with taking bribe to drop assault case


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Miss Universe Guyana Soyini Fraser (with umbrella) yesterday helped organisers of the upcoming Guyana Coconut Festival share free coconut water during a city tour. (Photo by Keno George)

Guyana Coconut Festival

One of the creeks at Whitewater in Region One (Barima/Waini) (Photo by Joanna Dhanraj)

Creek at Whitewater

New Attorney Anastasia Nicola Sanford was admitted to the bar yesterday by Chief Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards after her petition was presented by her mother, Attorney Gem Sanford-Johnson, who is President of the Guyana Bar Association. Sanford, well known in the local arts community as a dancer, singer and actress, had also served as her mother’s clerk for years before pursuing legal studies. While at the Hugh Wooding Law School, she was awarded the Justice Sandra Paul Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Prize as one of two students who best mastered the concepts and techniques of the ADR process. She shared that award with Naresh Poonai. In photo: Sanford (left) and her mother stand in court after her admission.

Mother presents daughter’s petition

Representatives of the Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD) met with the Mexican Ambassador to Guyana and Permanent Representative to the Caribbean Community (Caricom) Ivan Roberto Sierra Medel and his Deputy Chief-of-Mission, Rocio Maciel, on Thursday at the Mexican Embassy in Georgetown. According to a SASOD statement, they discussed the state of human rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people in Guyana, and how Mexico can support the Guyanese LGBT human rights movement through cultural initiatives, international exchanges, technical assistance and other areas of cooperation. From left are Deputy Chief-of-Mission Maciel, Mexican Ambassador Medel, SASOD Managing Director Joel Simpson and SASOD Social Change Coordinator Jairo Rodrigues. (Embassy of Mexico Photo)

SASOD reps meet Mexican envoys

President David Granger (right) paying his respects. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GALLERY: Granger honours Cubana Air disaster bombing victims on 40th anniversary

Schoolchildren attempt to see who can remain standing the longest on old tyres they found in a weed-filled ground opposite Stella Maris Primary School on Tuesday. (Photo by Keno George)

Balancing act

Longtime educator Carmen Jarvis launched her autobiography yesterday at the Georgetown Club. The book titled From Seedtime to Harvest – An Account of My Life and Times reflects from as far as Jarvis’s days as a young student at the Bishops’ High School up to her post as the Secretary General of the National Commission for UNESCO. President David Granger attended the launch where he recalled her help in his early days as a publisher. The event was attended by old friends, students and colleagues of Jarvis who all recalled her influential role that she played in their lives. The book is available for sale and costs $3,500. In photo is President David Granger receives his copy of the book from Carmen Jarvis.

From Seedtime to Harvest – An Account of My Life and Times

Guyana’s national football team the Golden Jaguars yesterday stepped up training ahead of their upcoming Caribbean Football Union Scotiabank Caribbean men’s Cup clash with arch rivals Suriname in Suriname on Saturday. The team last night had an intensive practice session under head coach Jamaal Shabazz (inset) as they prepare for clashes against Suriname and then Jamaica. Above some of the players going through their paces. (Orlando Charles photo)

Golden Jaguars step up training