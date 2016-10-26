T&T midwife found murdered

(Trinidad Guardian) Almost two months after her husband died of a heart attack, a 50-year-old midwife from Arima was found murdered at her home on Monday.

According to reports, around 5 pm, relatives of Judy Taylor went to her home at Subero Street, Arima, to visit her.

They found the front door unlocked and found her lifeless body lying on her bed. Taylor was semi-nude and her clothing was found pulled up to her head. Relatives later realised her vehicle was missing.

Police were summoned and Taylor was pronounced dead on the scene by a District Medical Officer (DMO).

While investigators said they would wait until Taylor’s post-mortem results to determine her cause of death, relatives, who spoke to media personnel yesterday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, said they were certain she had been robbed, sexually assaulted and strangled by her attacker.

“The daughter of her late husband found her. She found like the place wasn’t looking right and then went into the bedroom and saw her stepmom half naked and her eyes swell up. She said it looked like there was a struggle and that she was raped and strangled,” Taylor’s relative, who asked to remain unidentified, said.

Judy Taylor
Judy Taylor

The relative said neighbours told family members they had seen Taylor washing clothes in her yard a couple of hours before she was found dead.

“The person would have to be lurking because she would only open her door when she was washing,” she said.

The relative said Taylor, a devout Christian, was still mourning the loss of her husband who died while driving near the Golden Grove Prison, Arouca, almost two months ago. The vehicle that was stolen during the invasion was the one in which her husband died.

 

