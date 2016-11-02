Guyanese who died in T&T blast to be buried here

(Trinidad Newsday) An autopsy done on the body of Keshwar Ragoobeer, a Guyanese national who died in an explosion at his Longdenville workplace on Friday, has confirmed that he suffered typical blast trauma and an injury to his head, which partially decapitated him.

Relatives who flew from Guyana to identify and claim his body, will be laying him to rest in his native soil. They told reporters while awaiting the results of the autopsy which was conducted at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, that he had not seen them in years and that had always made plans to return to his homeland, but circumstances did not allow for it to happen.

“We haven’t seen him for years,” said one relative, who wished not to be named, “His sister had not seen him for a very long time, and this is how she come and see him. We were trying to get him to come back to Guyana but he did not want to go. About a year ago, he said he wanted to come back with the family but he wasn’t able for whatever reason. He was even trying to get a house in Guyana, but things did not work out.” Newsday understands that at about midday on Friday, Ragoobeer was at his workplace, EDASCO Limited, which is a gas transporting company, when he went to get a tool for the job he was doing.

He passed behind a fuel truck, on which another employee was working. Just as he was passing, there was an explosion and the blast was so strong Ragoobeer was thrown from where he was standing, and into a nearby vehicle. He died on the spot.

As word of his death spread along local media, relatives got wind of the news, and took a flight to Trinidad to confirm what they were hearing.

When they arrived in TT on Saturday, they were told that the news of his death was true. Ragoobeer was described as a loving and hard-working man.

“We are still not sure about what happened, but we want to take him home, because his mother and his family are there.” said the relative.