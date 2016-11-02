Guyanese who died in T&T blast to be buried here

(Trinidad Newsday) An autopsy done on the body of Keshwar Ragoobeer, a Guyanese national who died in an explosion at his Longdenville workplace on Friday, has confirmed that he suffered typical blast trauma and an injury to his head, which partially decapitated him.

Relatives who flew from Guyana to identify and claim his body, will be laying him to rest in his native soil. They told reporters while awaiting the results of the autopsy which was conducted at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, that he had not seen them in years and that had always made plans to return to his homeland, but circumstances did not allow for it to happen.

“We haven’t seen him for years,” said one relative, who wished not to be named, “His sister had not seen him for a very long time, and this is how she come and see him. We were trying to get him to come back to Guyana but he did not want to go. About a year ago, he said he wanted to come back with the family but he wasn’t able for whatever reason. He was even trying to get a house in Guyana, but things did not work out.” Newsday understands that at about midday on Friday, Ragoobeer was at his workplace, EDASCO Limited, which is a gas transporting company, when he went to get a tool for the job he was doing.

He passed behind a fuel truck, on which another employee was working. Just as he was passing, there was an explosion and the blast was so strong Ragoobeer was thrown from where he was standing, and into a nearby vehicle. He died on the spot.

As word of his death spread along local media, relatives got wind of the news, and took a flight to Trinidad to confirm what they were hearing.

When they arrived in TT on Saturday, they were told that the news of his death was true. Ragoobeer was described as a loving and hard-working man.

“We are still not sure about what happened, but we want to take him home, because his mother and his family are there.” said the relative.

More in Regional News

default placeholder

Venezuela opposition scraps Maduro trial but presses demands

default placeholder

Nicaragua’s Ortega seen easily winning third straight term -poll

Eduardo Cunha

Jailed ex-Brazil Congress leader may not get to tell all

President Anthony Carmona, left, and Prime Minister Keith Rowley, right, with newly-appointed Cabinet Ministers Kazim Hosein, second from left, and Rohan Sinanan, after the swearing-in ceremony, yesterday.

New T&T ministers ready to prove themselves

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro shakes hands with US diplomat Thomas Shannon during their meeting at Miraflores Palace (Reuters photo)

US diplomat meets with Maduro to support Venezuela dialogue

default placeholder

Venezuela food company Polar denounces harassment by intelligence agents

Antonio Saca

Former president of El Salvador arrested on corruption charges

Nicholas Francis

Jamaican student stabbed to death over phone

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Workers from the Mayor and City Council removing the pools (Photo by Keno George)

    City Hall removes pools after Sheriff St stand-off

  2. tensions

    Player tensions with WICB reaching breaking point: Sir Viv

  3. Kevin Inniss

    Sophia man killed in drive-by shooting

  4. Special prosecution team for ‘Pradoville 2’ audit findings

  5. Mystery aircraft causes concern at Port Kaituma

  6. 5,000 duplexes/apartments with infrastructure to cost $50b –CH&PA

  7. Gail Atkinson after the attack

    Cornelia Ida woman battered in attack by bandits

  8. US to help with border surveillance

  9. PPP/C parliament motion seeks audit of city, parking meters deal


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161102beyond-repairs

Beyond need for repairs

20161101front

Doing homework

First Lady, Sandra Granger giving her address at the African Cultural and Development Association’s (ACDA) Sikukuu ya-Mwaka hosted at the Akwaaba Centre, Thomas Lands. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GALLERY: First Lady commends ACDA and COLAACO’s strides in education

20161031-diwali-front

Festival of lights

20161031canje

Festival of lights

One of the live representations of a Hindu deity at last evening’s Diwali motorcade organised by the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha. (Photo by Keno George)

GALLERY: Diwali scenes

Schoolgirls on their way home on Friday at Rockstone in Region 10 (Upper Demerara/Upper Berbice) (Photo by Mariah Lall)

On the way home

image

GALLERY: Raising breast cancer awareness