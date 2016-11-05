Revenge porn cases on the rise in T&T

(Trinidad Guardian) More and more cases of revenge porn are gaining the attention of the police, but lawmen still have little power unless necessary adjustments are made to legislation which can deal with the issue.

Sgt Dale Joseph of the Police Service’s Cyber Crime Unit said such incidents were becoming more and more prevalent on social media especially when relationships turn sour and urged people to be cautious when sharing nude photos or videos.

He was speaking at the weekly police press briefing at the Police Administration Building, Port-of-Spain, on Wednesday.

“Our culture in Trinidad…we are seeing a lot of bacchanal…in the sense that people get into relationships and they share sensitive data online and when the relationship ends the aggrieved party wants to take revenge.

“So sensitive videos and photos and other content would be shared online so you are seeing a lot of those types of reports coming to us unfortunately,” Joseph said.

He called on people to be cautious when sharing such intimate information as one of the dangers of social media was once something was posted on it was virtually there forever.

On whether such “revenge methods” by adults were in fact branded as a crime Joseph said: “The present legislation does not see it as a criminal offence just yet but hopefully legislation would evolve to the point where we could treat it as a criminal offence.”

Precedent case

In October last year West Indies cricketer Lendl Simmons was ordered to pay $150,000 in compensation for leaking sexually explicit photographs of Therese Ho, an account executive with whom he had an extra-marital affair.

During the sexual relationship between Simmons and Ho, several photographs were taken by them. Some of these photographs depicted Ho nude and two of the photographs depicted her engaged in fellatio with Simmons. After their relationship ended some of the photos were allegedly shown to other people, and as a result, Therese Ho filed action, seeking an injunction restraining Simmons from disseminating the photos.

But if perpetrators were caught with child pornography images and videos then they would face the consequences, including being jailed, Joseph said.

Beware of online scams

And while Christmas season represented the period with the highest level of commercial activity it was also a season where citizens were also most vulnerable as there have been several online scams, warned Joseph.

“A lot of persons get caught in a lot of online lottery scams as we are seeing more and more social media platforms enabling video chats and persons become involved in questionable behaviour online, meaning that they have intimate relationships with persons online and they are extorted for cash,” Joseph said.

He said members of the unit have also been going to secondary schools in particular to lecture to students regarding the dangers of social media as there have been some incidents involving students who become involved in intimate behaviour.

“Prevention is better than cure and sometimes it takes a very long time to find out who a suspect is, especially if you’re dealing with a suspect in a different jurisdiction,” Joseph said.

He added that citizens were now accessing the internet in a variety of ways to undertake increasingly complexed range of transactions.

“As the number of people using mobile phones, Wi-Fi, computer game consoles and other devices access the internet continues to grow the need for better cyber security across these devices becomes increasingly important.

“The Police Service has observed the fast rate of technological advancement, coupled with an increase in technology-based nefarious activities,” Joseph added.

More in Regional News

default placeholder

T&T woman shot dead after church service

default placeholder

U.S. sees Venezuela talks as ‘last, best’ hope to solve crisis

default placeholder

Brazil to redo infrastructure concessions to draw investors -source

default placeholder

T&T gov’t going after nine former housing officials

default placeholder

U.S. justices drill down on Venezuela oil rig dispute

default placeholder

WHO advises proper washing, no shaving in fight against hospital superbugs

default placeholder

Yamana says $2.6 mln of gold stolen from Brazil mine last month

default placeholder

Guyanese who died in T&T blast to be buried here

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Vishnu Singh Sr. and Bibi Singh

    Missed malaria diagnosis seen behind death of 22-year-old Tuschen man

  2. Jainarine Balgobin, the man who has been held over the attack.

    Belvedere man decapitates woman, arrested

  3. Guyanese on Interpol list held in NY

  4. Bandit killed during Diamond break-in identified as Albouystown man

  5. Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL

  6. Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder

  7. President David Granger sticks the birthday cake with (from left) Radha Mansaram, Rajshri Mansaram and Reenica Mansaram. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)    

    President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday

  8. Belvedere woman chopped to death by neighbour

  9. 20161102-bartica-massacre

    Second Bartica massacre accused cops to manslaughter charges


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161104pontoon

Local pontoons

20161104keno-george

Photographer donates TV to rehabilitation centre

President David Granger sticks the birthday cake with (from left) Radha Mansaram, Rajshri Mansaram and Reenica Mansaram. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)    

President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday

20161103accident

Whose right of way?

20161102beyond-repairs

Beyond need for repairs

20161101front

Doing homework

First Lady, Sandra Granger giving her address at the African Cultural and Development Association’s (ACDA) Sikukuu ya-Mwaka hosted at the Akwaaba Centre, Thomas Lands. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GALLERY: First Lady commends ACDA and COLAACO’s strides in education

20161031-diwali-front

Festival of lights