US$2m found in Point Lisas cargo

(Trinidad Guardian) Port security and the Customs and Excise Division are investigating the shipment of approximately US$2 million in currency that was found in a container at the Port of Point Lisas on Friday.

A release from the Point Lisas Industrial Port Development Company (Plipdeco) yesterday stated that the cargo containing the money arrived in Trinidad on Wednesday aboard one of the company’s scheduled container carriers.

Using normal protocol, the customs officers and port officers referred a flat rack containing plyboard to the Point Lisas Container Examination Station (CES) for further review. At the CES, the contents were checked by customs and police officers who discovered the money.

The release said investigations by customs officers and police were continuing but Couva police said they had no report of the find.

An officer explained that the Customs and Excise Division had the authority to conduct its own investigations.