T&T couple slain in ambush

(Trinidad Guardian) While their neighbours celebrated two weddings in their community, a Felicity couple suffered a tragic end after being gunned down upon returning home from the movies on Sunday night.

The bloodied corpses of Narine Kalpoo, 59, and his common-law wife, Lutchmin Jaggernath, 51, fell metres apart from each other after they were ambushed by a gunman who lay in waiting for them, the discovery of which quickly turned the village celebrations into mourning as neighbours gathered at the couple’s Kalpoo Avenue home to find out how they died.

Police said the couple had earlier gone to MovieTowne at Price Plaza, Chaguanas, with Jaggernath’s 18-year-old daughter, Tracy, and her friend. On returning home, they dropped Tracy and the friend at nearby Pierre Road.

On reaching their house around 11 pm, Jaggernath was about to open the gate while Kalpoo sat in his black Nissan Almera when a gunman emerged and opened fire on them. Kalpoo was shot several times in the head and chest while Jaggernath, who attempted to run, was shot in the head.

Police believe the gunman came to execute a hit on Kalpoo’s life and Jaggernath was killed because she was a witness to her husband’s killing. However, they had no suspect or motive for the murders.

Lutchmin Jaggernath and Narine Kalpoo
Lutchmin Jaggernath and Narine Kalpoo

By the time police and ambulance arrived, Kalpoo, a father of two, was already dead, slumped in the driver’s seat, while Jaggernath, a mother of three, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Chaguanas District Health Facility.

In trying to piece together what may have led to the couple’s killings, relatives said Kalpoo recently received a sub-contract at the Piarco International Airport, but they could not say whether it had anything to do with his death. Kalpoo had two previous marriages and five years ago he entered a common-law relationship with Jaggernath, who is the wife of his former employee Indar Jaggernath.

Indar said he was at sea on Sunday and only returned to shore yesterday morning. He said he could not think why someone would have killed the couple. Tracy lives in the same residence as Indar.

Kalpoo’s relatives were also baffled as to why they were killed, especially since they were not robbed. A male relative said he was asleep and was awakened by the explosions, but thought it was fireworks from the weddings. He said the community was usually quiet with rare “duck thieves” and small fights among neighbours.

“It is a real shock because if someone beats you, you and that person had an incident that you fought about, but when there is a shooting, you must worry about what is going on in the area,” the relative said.

More in Regional News

default placeholder

Venezuelan first lady’s nephews’ US drug trial gets underway

default placeholder

Venezuela’s PDVSA announces oil spill in Anzoategui state

Frank Joseph, left, his son Kevin Plaza and Plaza's best friend Ricardo Singh, who were murdered in D’Abadie on Saturday.

T&T family in dark over motive for triple murders

default placeholder

Three gunned down in Trinidad

Antonio Saca

El Salvador judge orders seizure of former president’s assets

default placeholder

US$2m found in Point Lisas cargo

default placeholder

US$2m found in Point Lisas cargo

Sally-Ann Cuffie, who sustained injuries to both her hand, fiddles with her phone at Mt Hope Hospital on Friday. (Photo: Trinidad Guardian/Nicole Drayton)

Firecracker thrown in car could cost T&T granny both hands

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Philbert London

    Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces

  2. Vishnu Singh Sr. and Bibi Singh

    Missed malaria diagnosis seen behind death of 22-year-old Tuschen man

  3. R Persaud Service Station in Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

    Motorcycle bandits attack three East Coast businesses

  4. Jainarine Balgobin, the man who has been held over the attack.

    Belvedere man decapitates woman, arrested

  5. Guyanese on Interpol list held in NY

  6. Bandit killed during Diamond break-in identified as Albouystown man

  7. Nizam Ramkissoon

    GMC general manager, others charged with fraud

  8. Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL

  9. Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

One of the cultural performances (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GALLERY: PM, wife host `Evening of Love, Lights and Music’

20161106front

A look at Water Street from the Stabroek Clock

20161104pontoon

Local pontoons

20161104keno-george

Photographer donates TV to rehabilitation centre

President David Granger sticks the birthday cake with (from left) Radha Mansaram, Rajshri Mansaram and Reenica Mansaram. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)    

President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday

20161103accident

Whose right of way?

20161102beyond-repairs

Beyond need for repairs

20161101front

Doing homework