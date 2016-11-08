Venezuelan first lady’s nephews’ US drug trial gets underway

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A US prosecutor yesterday told jurors that two nephews of Venezuela’s first lady sought to use a presidential airport hangar to carry out a multimillion-dollar drug deal, charges that defence lawyers said would not stand up at trial.

Those claims came at the start of the trial in Manhattan federal court of Franqui Francisco Flores de Freitas and Efrain Antonio Campo Flores, nephews of Cilia Flores, the wife of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

In his opening statement, Assistant US Attorney Emil Bove said both men were secretly recorded planning to ship 800 kgs of cocaine from Venezuela to Honduras for importation into the United States.Bove said Flores de Freitas was recorded bragging about how he had “complete control” over a Venezuelan airport, from which drugs would be shipped using a presidential hangar.

“They believed they were so powerful in their country they could ship almost a metric tonne of cocaine from one airport to another,” he said.

But lawyers for Flores de Freitas, 31, and Campo Flores, 30, said neither man was sophisticated enough to have carried out such a massive drug transaction.

Instead, their lawyers said, the defendants were set-up by cooperating witnesses or informants seeking either financial reward for helping secure their arrest or to avoid prosecution. “They were utter novices ripe for exploitation,” said Michael Mann, a lawyer for Flores de Freitas.

Flores de Freitas and Campo Flores were arrested in Haiti in November 2015 following a US Drug Enforcement Administration sting operation. The case came amid several US probes linking drug trafficking to individuals tied to the government in Venezuela. The US State Department says the country is a preferred route for moving drugs from South America to other areas.

At trial, Bove said prosecutors plan to call as witnesses two DEA informants who posed as Mexican drug cartel members and met in Caracas with the nephews in Caracas, recording their meetings in the process.

But John Zach, an attorney for Campo Flores, said the recordings instead showed that the informants, who earned $2 million working for the DEA, were “conniving to set-up the defendants.”He called the sting a “failure” as no drugs were collected, and noted the informants later pleaded guilty to lying to the DEA about who they were secretly running drug deals themselves.“The lying was so pervasive by these informants it is fatal to their case,” he said.

 

More in Regional News

default placeholder

Venezuela’s PDVSA announces oil spill in Anzoategui state

Frank Joseph, left, his son Kevin Plaza and Plaza's best friend Ricardo Singh, who were murdered in D’Abadie on Saturday.

T&T family in dark over motive for triple murders

default placeholder

Three gunned down in Trinidad

Antonio Saca

El Salvador judge orders seizure of former president’s assets

default placeholder

US$2m found in Point Lisas cargo

default placeholder

US$2m found in Point Lisas cargo

Sally-Ann Cuffie, who sustained injuries to both her hand, fiddles with her phone at Mt Hope Hospital on Friday. (Photo: Trinidad Guardian/Nicole Drayton)

Firecracker thrown in car could cost T&T granny both hands

default placeholder

T&T woman shot dead after church service

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Philbert London

    Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces

  2. Vishnu Singh Sr. and Bibi Singh

    Missed malaria diagnosis seen behind death of 22-year-old Tuschen man

  3. R Persaud Service Station in Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

    Motorcycle bandits attack three East Coast businesses

  4. Jainarine Balgobin, the man who has been held over the attack.

    Belvedere man decapitates woman, arrested

  5. Guyanese on Interpol list held in NY

  6. Bandit killed during Diamond break-in identified as Albouystown man

  7. Nizam Ramkissoon

    GMC general manager, others charged with fraud

  8. Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL

  9. Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

One of the cultural performances (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GALLERY: PM, wife host `Evening of Love, Lights and Music’

20161106front

A look at Water Street from the Stabroek Clock

20161104pontoon

Local pontoons

20161104keno-george

Photographer donates TV to rehabilitation centre

President David Granger sticks the birthday cake with (from left) Radha Mansaram, Rajshri Mansaram and Reenica Mansaram. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)    

President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday

20161103accident

Whose right of way?

20161102beyond-repairs

Beyond need for repairs

20161101front

Doing homework