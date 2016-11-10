Potholes to be repaired in 48 hours – T&T Minister

(Trinidad Guardian) The mending of potholes within 48 hours of receiving the report will be part of a coming aggressive Government Infrastructure and Rehabilitation Programme. Citizens will see a noticeable improvement in the nation’s highways and roads as over 100 new contractors take on almost 200 projects throughout T&T.

The announcement was made yesterday by recently appointed Minister of Works and Transport, Rohan Sinanan, at the launch of the Infrastructure and Rehabilitation programme at the ministry’s office at the corner of Churchill- Roosevelt Highway and Uriah Butler Highway Interchange, Valsayn.

“The fleet of trucks you see on display here today are part of the initiative to reduce timelines for conducting repairs on the nation’s highways and roads.

“Ultimately, the goal of the Highways Division is to mend potholes within 48 hours after receiving the report.” He said the programme is expected to engage over 100 contractors in the small, medium- and large-sized categories, adding the projects will create employment for about 1,000 people.

He said the Programme for Upgrading Roads Efficiency (Pure) division within the ministry has identified almost 200 projects throughout Trinidad for fiscal 2016 to 2017 which will commence this week.

These projects relate mainly to drainage works, landslips, desilting and road rehabilitation.

Sinanan said some larger projects will be undertaken in fiscal 2016-2017 and will focus on traffic management measures. These projects include:
•Churchill Roosevelt Highway widening – Maloney to Mausica
•Churchill Roosevelt Highway widening – Mausica to Golden Grove (BWIA Boulevard)
•Sea Lots pedestrian overpass
•Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway widening – Chaguanas to Chase village
•Endeavour Interchange upgrade phase
•Caroni Savannah Road widening – Caroni roundabout to Caroni flyover at the Uriah Butler Highway.

Sinanan said the drive is a result of the Ministry of Works and Transport’s determination to stimulate economic growth through its projects and programmes. He said the award of contracts and implementation of programmes will all be in the interest of national development.

“This is an aggressive drive that will ultimately result in much needed road safety, more effective maintenance of our roadways and the alleviation of traffic in various areas throughout the country.”

The minister said a key element of the programme will be the establishment of an “Issues Repair Hotline”.

“Through our website www.mowt.gov.tt, you can upload pictures of the issue that has to be addressed, for example, a landslip or caving roadway, and complete the online form with the necessary details, such as location and contact information.

“The issue could also be reported via text or calling the hotline number 623-MEND or 623-6363.

