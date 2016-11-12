Trinidad dumped TT$63m of expired drugs in five years

(Trinidad Guardian) Over the last five years some TT$63 million of taxpayers’ money has gone down the drain as pharmaceuticals ordered for public health institutions had to be discarded because they had expired.

This was one of the matters raised at yesterday’s Joint Select Committee (JSC) meeting in Parliament as National Insurance Property Development Company (NIPDEC) general manager David Benjamin and head of the Pharmaceutical Board Marisa Austin appeared before the JSC. Nipdec has the responsibility for ordering pharmaceuticals for public health institutions.

The revelation came even as patients at several health institutions complained about the shortage of basic pharmaceuticals which relatives have to purchase from private pharmacies. Austin said there were several factors which accounted for this wastage. Firstly, she said Nipdec not having direct access to inventory was an issue.

“Drugs stored at the RHA (regional health authorities) level, we, Nipdec, we do not have direct access to the stock at hand or the inventory.

“We are aware of the returns when they are sent to central stores, either within two or three months of the expiry date and at that point in time we are unable to redistribute the stock. Secondly, we have had instances, particularly in the non-pharmaceutical industry, where the decisions taken at the evaluation committee are not adhered to by the users in the institution,” Austin said. Another issue, she said, which was very prevalent was that they often stocked items, like generic drugs, which very often ended up not being used by the medical institutions.

“We do not have the authority to force the user at the institution to utilise the drugs. We have the option of going to the Ministry of Health, which strongly supports our initiatives to try to move the stock, but without a nationwide health information system where we could actually see the inventory levels at the institutions, we are actually in the dark,” Austin said.

She added, “So we are not aware that these large quantities…sometimes when we speak about stock out and institutions, it is not necessarily that there is a stock out but where the drugs are being stored it is not equitably distributed.”

On what was being done by Nipdec to redistribute drugs before expiration, Austin said the company had put several measures in place, including improved co-ordination with various bodies including the pharmacists.

“And most recently, for the central nervous system drugs, we have discovered that while we may not have stock at central stores, there is a lot of availability within the region,” Austin said.

She said, however, that competitive tender provided the most value for money.

Regarding the shortage of cancer drugs, she said this again spoke to the issue of funding, as the medication was provided by international suppliers. To ensure there was no shortage of stock, Austin said adequate funding must be provided on time, but gave the assurance that in the interim, procurement of the drugs was being done for a longer period.

Asked what measures were in place to ensure doctors were not taking drugs from public hospitals to use in their private practice, health sector advisor Asif Ali said he could not say.

More in Regional News

default placeholder

What will be the impact of Trump presidency on immigration, refugees?

default placeholder

Potholes to be repaired in 48 hours – T&T Minister

Claudia Ruiz

Mexico says won’t pay for Trump wall, no action yet to ease peso plunge

default placeholder

Cuba announces military exercises after Trump elected U.S. president

Pamela Balgobin

Woman bludgeoned to death in T&T

default placeholder

U.S. Latino voters flex, but fail to topple Trump

Marcelo Odebrecht

Leniency deal for Brazil’s Odebrecht may be world’s largest

Lutchmin Jaggernath and Narine Kalpoo

T&T couple slain in ambush

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Philbert London

    Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces

  2. Over 300 persons from all walks of life took part in the Walk for Equality on Sunday, February 9, to say “No to violence”. Dr. Philbert London, Archbishop of Beacon Ministries, delivering closing remarks.

    ‘I have nothing to say’ -‘Pope’ London mum on sex scandal

  3. R Persaud Service Station in Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

    Motorcycle bandits attack three East Coast businesses

  4. Nizam Ramkissoon

    GMC general manager, others charged with fraud

  5. Gov’t says has received credible info on potential domestic security threat

  6. David Ramnarine

    Ramjattan seeking advice over police promotions row

  7. Noel Blackman agrees to forfeiture judgment of US$503,000

  8. Theodore Chesney

    Cop charged with defrauding man she met on Facebook


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161112img_4190

Where there’s smoke

20161112euphoria2

GALLERY: Scenes from last evening’s Courts Christmas Light Up along Main Street, Georgetown.

First Lady, Sandra Granger, yesterday afternoon told the 2016 graduating class of the Carnegie School of Home Economics’ Craft Production and Design Division that “education must be a lifelong pursuit”. In her feature address at their graduation ceremony, which was held at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre, Liliendaal she said “Educated persons enhance their communities. They bring a level of thought, planning and order, not only to their own lives, but will add value, too, to their families and the communities, which they inhabit”. Valedictorian Gizzelle Lopes (inset) told her colleagues that they should be proud of their achievements as all “the pain, tears and frustration, hard work and dedication” have paid off. This Ministry of the Presidency photo shows the graduating class.

Carnegie graduation

The victorious Annandale Secondary School team at the J.O.F Haynes Memorial Inter-Secondary Schools Debating competition at the Theatre Guild Playhouse (GINA photo)

GALLERY: Annandale Secondary wins JOF Haynes debating contest

The 26 tutors pose for a group photo with two of the lecturers from the Clinical University of Miami School of Nursing and Health Studies. (GINA photo)

Nursing tutors trained on new classroom teaching methods

Vitreo-Retinal Specialist and head of World Class Eye Surgeons (WCES), Dr. Ronnie Bhola (GINA photo)

GALLERY: Fifteen to benefit from free eye surgeries

Seated from left: US Ambassador Perry Holloway, Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Sydney Allicock, Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge, Ministry of the Presidency representative in charge of Environmental Affairs Imole McDonald and Melanie Ingalls, Country Manager for the Peace Corps. Standing behind them are nine of the ten new Peace Corps volunteers. (Photo by Keno George)

New Peace Corps volunteers to focus on environmental education, management

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, with teachers from Corentyne Comprehensive High School, Shauna Sinclair-Paul and Bisoondai Lokhai. (Office of the Prime Minister photo)

PM makes donation to Corentyne Comprehensive