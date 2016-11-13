Professor: Expect Caribbean deportations under Trump

(Trinidad Express) Expect deportations of undocumented Caribbean immigrants under United States president-elect Donald Trump.

Professor of International Relations at the University of Alberta, Canada, and former director of the Institute of International Relations, The University of the West Indies, St Augustine, Andy Knight says it can be expected that undocumented immigrants from the Caribbean currently living in the US will be “rounded up and deported back to their countries of origin”.

“You can also expect that agreements like the (Caribbean Basin Initiative) might be reopened and renegotiated. I would expect that the improvements of the relationship between Cuba and the US might be put on pause. But generally, the US relationship with the Caribbean under Trump will be a continuation of benign neglect.”

Asked if small island states should worry about policies from the Trump administration, Knight said: “Only in so far as the possibility that a Trump presidency will usher in what I would call a new world disorder, as the US disengages into an isolationist posture.”

He said there was a good chance that the US under Trump will follow the advice of groups like the Heritage Foundation and withdraw support from a number of UN specialised agencies that engage in assisting small states when they are in need.

“Certainly small island states should be concerned about the fact that the new US president is a climate change skeptic,” stated Knight. He said chances are Trump will not take seriously small states’ concerns with the impact of global warming on these small island states.

Trump will have a strained relationship with traditional allies of the US.

Knight noted that Trump has already questioned the United States’ role in NATO (the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) and accused NATO allies of not pulling their weight financially in the alliance.

“But it seems as though he will work hand in glove with President Putin of Russia. With respect to Canada and Mexico, the two closest neighbours and allies of the US, Trump has indicated that he will reopen the NAFTA (trade) agreement. God only knows what that will mean for the economies of Canada and Mexico,” stated Knight.

Knight admitted that Trump’s victory did not augur well with him personally.

“It was like getting a kick to my stomach. I just could not believe that Americans in such large numbers would choose probably the most unqualified person to ever run for the presidency of the United States. I immediately felt sorry for the 11 million undocumented migrants living in the US, for Muslims and people of colour, and for the cause of women who have been fighting for equality with men,” stated Knight.

Asked by the Sunday Express if he thought a Trump presidency would have been possible, Knight responded: “No, I did not think that Americans would choose a misogynistic racist as their president; someone who knows little about what the job entails; and someone who built his campaign on division and hate. I honestly, but mistakenly, thought most Americans were more progressive than that.”

Knight said the polling industry should be abolished for getting their projections so wrong.

“Just as pollsters in the UK got Brexit wrong, almost all of the major polling organisations got this Presidential race wrong,” stated Knight. “(People) are not telling pollsters what they truly intend to do. In addition, one has to seriously question the methodology used by some polling companies, plus one has to be critical of the ‘herding’ instinct of polling companies during the final stages of a campaign. If I were in a position to do something about it, I would completely ban polling. It is a discredited profession.”

More in Regional News

default placeholder

T&T murder toll reaches 400

default placeholder

Venezuela gov’t, opposition reach tentative deals in dialogue

default placeholder

Woman hides daughter’s dead baby in house for months

default placeholder

Boy killed as boulders fall on house, sisters hospitalised

default placeholder

Trinidad dumped TT$63m of expired drugs in five years

default placeholder

What will be the impact of Trump presidency on immigration, refugees?

default placeholder

Potholes to be repaired in 48 hours – T&T Minister

Claudia Ruiz

Mexico says won’t pay for Trump wall, no action yet to ease peso plunge

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Philbert London

    Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces

  2. Over 300 persons from all walks of life took part in the Walk for Equality on Sunday, February 9, to say “No to violence”. Dr. Philbert London, Archbishop of Beacon Ministries, delivering closing remarks.

    ‘I have nothing to say’ -‘Pope’ London mum on sex scandal

  3. Gov’t says has received credible info on potential domestic security threat

  4. No crime committed in ‘Pope’ London’s sex tapes, attorney says

  5. Nizam Ramkissoon

    GMC general manager, others charged with fraud

  6. David Ramnarine

    Ramjattan seeking advice over police promotions row

  7. Theodore Chesney

    Cop charged with defrauding man she met on Facebook

  8. Bandits rob woman in car outside Sheriff St pizzeria


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

house-on-the-river-bank

Photos

20161112img_4190

Where there’s smoke

20161112euphoria2

GALLERY: Scenes from last evening’s Courts Christmas Light Up along Main Street, Georgetown.

First Lady, Sandra Granger, yesterday afternoon told the 2016 graduating class of the Carnegie School of Home Economics’ Craft Production and Design Division that “education must be a lifelong pursuit”. In her feature address at their graduation ceremony, which was held at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre, Liliendaal she said “Educated persons enhance their communities. They bring a level of thought, planning and order, not only to their own lives, but will add value, too, to their families and the communities, which they inhabit”. Valedictorian Gizzelle Lopes (inset) told her colleagues that they should be proud of their achievements as all “the pain, tears and frustration, hard work and dedication” have paid off. This Ministry of the Presidency photo shows the graduating class.

Carnegie graduation

The victorious Annandale Secondary School team at the J.O.F Haynes Memorial Inter-Secondary Schools Debating competition at the Theatre Guild Playhouse (GINA photo)

GALLERY: Annandale Secondary wins JOF Haynes debating contest

The 26 tutors pose for a group photo with two of the lecturers from the Clinical University of Miami School of Nursing and Health Studies. (GINA photo)

Nursing tutors trained on new classroom teaching methods

Vitreo-Retinal Specialist and head of World Class Eye Surgeons (WCES), Dr. Ronnie Bhola (GINA photo)

GALLERY: Fifteen to benefit from free eye surgeries

Seated from left: US Ambassador Perry Holloway, Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Sydney Allicock, Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge, Ministry of the Presidency representative in charge of Environmental Affairs Imole McDonald and Melanie Ingalls, Country Manager for the Peace Corps. Standing behind them are nine of the ten new Peace Corps volunteers. (Photo by Keno George)

New Peace Corps volunteers to focus on environmental education, management