T&T murder toll reaches 400

(Trinidad Express) A Sangre Chiquito PH driver and father of one was chopped to death on Friday evening when he and a friend argued over the friend’s refusal to move a car out of the victim’s yard.

The incident was described by a neighbour of the men as senseless yesterday.

The country’s murder toll hit the 400 mark yesterday, with more than a month-and-a-half to go before the end of 2016.

The murder toll around the same time last year stood at 368.

