T&T Agri minister going after suspicious land dealers

(Trinidad Guardian) Determined to stop unscrupulous contractors from benefitting from suspicious land transactions, Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat says he is forwarding evidence to Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi.

Speaking at a land-distribution ceremony in Couva yesterday for former Caroni workers, Rambharat said an ongoing land audit of all State lands, including those owned by Caroni, has yielded evidence of suspicious transactions undertaken between 2010 and 2015.

Saying the cost of developing a lot of land jumped from $151,000 in 2010 to $1.2 million by 2015, Rambharat said a review showed many contractors who developed Caroni lands for the Estate Management Business Development Company Limited (EMBD) failed to honour their agreements.

“The EMBD initiated earlier this year an audit of a particular set of transactions of $400 million spent to build ten roads and out of these ten roads none were completed according to specifications,” Rambharat revealed.

He said some roads were a few kilometres short, the thickness of the asphalt was not according to specifications and the quality of the roads’ sub-base was poor.

“The advice we got is that the EMBD should move to recover a significant amount of money long before the contracts were completed.

“In relation to development of lands in 2010, the average cost of completion of a lot of land was $151,000. It varied from site to site but by 2015, the average cost was way in excess of $750,000. In some cases the lots were $1.2 million,” Rambharat said.

He noted that once evidence was sent to the AG, recommendations would be made to recover the sums or to take steps to prosecute the offenders.

In order not to delay the distribution of residential lots to former Caroni workers, Rambharat said he had asked the recipients to take advantage of offers on areas which were already developed.

While the EMBD, headed by chairman Ronnie Mohammed had to deal with a $2 billion debt to contractors, he said $5 billion more was needed to complete the residential distribution to 8,858 beneficiaries.

Rambharat said he planned to begin distributing non-Caroni leases by April 2017, adding about 3,000 leases have already been distributed by the Government for this year.

“As fast as we encounter problems like the illegal sale of State lands or corruption relating to certain files, they are referred to the Attorney General,” Rambharat added.

He also denied Government planned to take away Caroni lands from the former workers.

“In this country, farmers have used the cry of access roads as an excuse for not putting the lands for productive use but even though Government is putting the necessary infrastructure, do not expect highways or electricity poles and cable to be coming to the lands as if it is an HDC site,” Rambharat added.

He noted that the office of the Commissioner of State Lands was being given the resources and staffing to ensure that those who got leases put the lands to productive use.

 

More in Regional News

default placeholder

Multinational firms dumping Venezuela operations in fire sales

Wayne Chance

T&T NGO expecting more deportees with Trump election

default placeholder

Colombia publishes new FARC peace accord in effort to end war

Avis Israel and her son Ron (iWitness News St Vincent photo)

Four people found dead with heads bashed in

default placeholder

Venezuela dialogue gives Maduro breather, angers opposition base

Fire officers remove one of the injured men from the wreckage along the Uriah Butler Highway near Biljah Road, Chaguanas, yesterday. Inset: Driver Kevin Frederick and his girlfriend Britney Balroop who were killed in the collision.

In T&T: Driver, girlfriend killed in crash

Xi Jinping

In phone call, China’s Xi tells Trump cooperation is only choice

Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus

Unemployment rate increasing in T&T

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Over 300 persons from all walks of life took part in the Walk for Equality on Sunday, February 9, to say “No to violence”. Dr. Philbert London, Archbishop of Beacon Ministries, delivering closing remarks.

    ‘I have nothing to say’ -‘Pope’ London mum on sex scandal

  2. An artist’s impression by Aqua Sun Design of the Orchid Garden Hotel and Shopping mall when completed.

    US$20m Mandela Avenue hotel, mall taking shape

  3. Philbert London

    `Pope’ London asks congregation for forgiveness

  4. No crime committed in ‘Pope’ London’s sex tapes, attorney says

  5. Gov’t says has received credible info on potential domestic security threat

  6. The scene of the accident

    Man dies after Parfait Harmonie collision

  7. David Ramnarine

    Ramjattan seeking advice over police promotions row

  8. Dr. Vincent Adams, Deputy Field Manager at the United States’ Department of Energy, delivers the commencement speech to the graduates at the University of Guyana’s 50th Convocation Ceremony. Adams urged the graduates to stay in Guyana and use all possible opportunities to make the country great. (Photo by Keno George)

    ‘Make Guyana great again’

  9. Budram Manie’s room that was ransacked by the bandit.

    Gunmen beat, terrorise Planters Hall family


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161116img_1676

Bridge to Marriott

20161115nrveldt

No respite

image

President in Morocco for climate meeting

20161114accident

Proceed with caution!

house-on-the-river-bank

Picturesque

20161112img_4190

Where there’s smoke

20161112euphoria2

GALLERY: Scenes from last evening’s Courts Christmas Light Up along Main Street, Georgetown.

First Lady, Sandra Granger, yesterday afternoon told the 2016 graduating class of the Carnegie School of Home Economics’ Craft Production and Design Division that “education must be a lifelong pursuit”. In her feature address at their graduation ceremony, which was held at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre, Liliendaal she said “Educated persons enhance their communities. They bring a level of thought, planning and order, not only to their own lives, but will add value, too, to their families and the communities, which they inhabit”. Valedictorian Gizzelle Lopes (inset) told her colleagues that they should be proud of their achievements as all “the pain, tears and frustration, hard work and dedication” have paid off. This Ministry of the Presidency photo shows the graduating class.

Carnegie graduation