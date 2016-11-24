T&T businessman for High Court trial over trafficking of Guyanese man

(Trinidad Express) A BUSINESSMAN has been committed to stand trial before the High Court on the charge of human trafficking.

It was alleged that Naipaul Gunness, on September 14, 2013, recruited, transported or harboured a male Guyanese national for the purpose of exploitation.

Gunness, 50, his son Vishal Gunness, 22, and employee Suresh Samaroo also faced two char­ges of assault against the Guyanese national.

The 25-year-old man worked at Gunness’s rental company before the Immigration Division stepped in.

The Gunnesses and Samaroo were charged by PC Andrews of the Counter Trafficking Unit.

State attorney Sarah De Silva prosecuted in the matter, heard before Siparia Senior Magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh.

The magistrate found that a prima facie case had been made by De Silva against the accused men.

She granted the businessman bail in the sum of $150,000. His son and employee were each granted $60,000 bail. The father and son were warned to stay away from the alleged victim.

The Gunnesses were represented by attorney Ravi Rajcoomar. Attorney Roopnarine Ramba­chan represented Samaroo.