Crime prevention is highest priority – T&T PM says in Christmas message

(Trinidad Guardian) Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is calling on citizens to remain optimistic about the future of this country.

Rowley made the statement in his Christmas message to the nation.

He said he was glad that in the midst of challenging circumstances this year we were able to overcome.

“As the year draws to a close, even in the midst of our Christmas celebrations, we all have an opportunity to reflect on the past year–our accomplishments, expectations met and those areas where we have underachieved. Perhaps, more importantly we may now re-set our goals and expectations in line with new-found knowledge and greater clarity of vision. I especially call on each citizen, each family and each community to remain optimistic about the future of our country,” Rowley said.

Rowley said his Cabinet along with the members of the National Security Council, the Police Service, and the Defence Force, are taking all the necessary steps and exploring all the avenues that are available to us, to ensure the safety and comfort of the citizens of this country.

“While I acknowledge that we are witnessing unacceptable levels of misconduct on the part of some of our citizens in our country today, I also give you the assurance that Government continues to make the issue of crime prevention our highest priority,” he said.

“Moving into the New Year, I want all of us in Trinidad and Tobago to focus on the positive developments that are taking place for our country—our collaboration with the Government of Venezuela to access natural gas for our downstream industries; the imminent proclamation of the Procurement Legislation; Government’s move to enact Whistle-blower Protection legislation; the streamlining of the Primary School Curriculum; improvement of our healthcare delivery systems, the re-modelling of Government’s housing construction programme and our new thrust in re-shaping the tourism product we offer to the visitors to our shores. All of these initiatives are designed to uplift our country and position us as a thriving, advanced and progressive Nation.

“Let us therefore resolve to make 2017 a year of peace, productivity and prosperity. Let us carry that excitement, joy and hope that we feel today, as we celebrate the Christmas Season with family and friends, into the New Year. More importantly, let us continue to aspire and work together to realise the success I know this country is capable of achieving,” he said.