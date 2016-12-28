Ex-Argentine leader Fernandez indicted, tied to nuns and guns scandal

BUENOS AIRES, (Reuters) – Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez was indicted yesterday on charges she ran a corruption scheme with a public works secretary who was arrested in June while trying to stash millions of dollars in a convent.

A federal judge accused them and other officials of the Fernandez administration of crimes “including the deliberate seizure of funds principally meant for public road works.”

Corruption charges have long swirled around Fernandez and her husband and predecessor, the late Nestor Kirchner. She denies wrongdoing and accuses Argentina’s current leader, Mauricio Macri, of using the courts to persecute her.

Cristina Fernandez

The country was riveted in June when Fernandez’s former public works secretary, Jose Lopez, was arrested while tossing bags stuffed with millions of dollars over the walls of a Catholic convent on the outskirts of Buenos Aires.

A gun-toting Lopez started hurling the money into the Our Lady of Fatima convent when the elderly nuns inside were slow to answer the door in the early morning hours of June 14, according to a neighbor who witnessed what happened and called 911.

A surveillance video shows the nuns finally welcoming Lopez and accepting the cash while paying little attention to the automatic rifle he had placed by the convent door.

Lopez and his direct boss, former Planning Minister Julio De Vido, were indicted along with Fernandez yesterday.

The alleged skimming of road projects took place in the Patagonian province of Santa Cruz, where Fernandez lives.

The ruling said the offenses took place until Dec. 9, 2015, Fernandez’s last day as president after eight years in office. No arrest warrant has been issued for Fernandez, and Lopez is already in jail on money laundering charges.

In May Fernandez was indicted for “unfaithful administration to the detriment of public administration.” During her administration, according to the charges, the central bank took money-losing positions in the futures market just before a widely expected devaluation of the peso currency.

Fernandez, head of the leftist faction of the Peronism party umbrella, is revered by millions of Argentines for her generous welfare programs. She is reviled by others, who accuse her of wrecking Argentina’s economy, Latin America’s third biggest, with profligate state spending and heavy-handed trade and currency controls.

More in Regional News

default placeholder

Cuba passes law that bans naming sites after Fidel Castro

T&T AG rolls out plan for smoother criminal justice system

default placeholder

Twenty-eight members of T&T family homeless after Christmas Day fire

default placeholder

Crime prevention is highest priority – T&T PM says in Christmas message

default placeholder

T&T murder toll hits 450

default placeholder

Venezuela’s claim of victim status in bribery case unlikely to convince U.S.

Corruption probe clouds survival of Brazil’s transition leader

default placeholder

Mobile anti-crime app launched in T&T

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Girl who just wanted to be home with mother for Christmas dies after orphanage accident

  2. Canje father, son discovered dead one day apart

  3. MovieTowne’s US$45m complex set for June unveiling

  4. Submarine’ found in Region One could have carried six tonnes of cocaine – CANU head

  5. Flood woes after heavy rain

  6. Bleak Christmas for Annandale woman whose husband was charged with murdering son

  7. Last bundle of cane lifted at Wales

  8. Stable-dwelling septuagenarian to get flight home from T&T


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Harmon, daughter spread Christmas cheer on West Demerara

President at Dharm Shala Christmas luncheon

Tree and lights

Well decorated

GALLERY: Walkabout

GALLERY: City floods after rain, high tide

Police miscalculation

GALLERY: Checking out flood