T&T cops: Zero tolerance on illegal fireworks

(Trinidad Guardian) Police yesterday swooped down on street vendors in downtown Port-of-Spain in search of unlicensed fireworks retailers and illegal scratch bombs.

The exercise came after weeks of advocacy from animal welfare groups, NGOs and a Government minister for a ban on the sale of scratch bombs.

What began as a simple walkabout to educate street vendors of licensing requirements for the sale of fireworks, quickly turned into a confrontation as police arrested a female vendor and confiscated her stock for selling without a licence.

Other vendors and customers questioned the officers claiming that the “small man” was being targeted as opposed to other people in the business of importing fireworks.

“Them big companies selling us the stuff and making millions. What happen we can’t make some money too? Poor people can’t have nothing in this country, you think we would ever get a licence?” one man said after the vendor’s arrest.

The T&T Guardian could not confirm if the woman who had been detained had been charged up to press time.

While some shoppers supported the vendors, others were less sympathetic saying the sale of fireworks should be banned altogether.

“Last week a man throw one of them in the middle of the road and everybody went scampering. Another time somebody throw one in a car that was passing. I don’t care that they want to make money, they have to stop,” one woman said.

Responding to vendors pleas over difficulties in obtaining a licence, Supt Daniel Moore said that process was out of the police’s control.

“If the law caters for it (licence), we must apply it. If you want to buy for personal use it is not a problem,” Moore said.

As he questioned the female vendor before her arrest, Moore suggested that the wholesaler should have questioned her on her intention for the purchase before conducting the sale.

“If you were not asked if you have a licence then that is where the problem lies. We are in real problems,” Moore said.

Asked by members of the public of the police’s stance on individuals who purchase large quantities of fireworks and ignite them throughout the festive period, Moore said the police were powerless.

“We are powerless because the public is intimidated by these explosives. We can not stop Mr Fred or Big from purchasing a big quantum legally,” he said.

Head of the Port-of-Spain Division Snr Supt Floris Hodge-Griffith, who coordinated the exercise, said it was part of the T&T Police Service (TTPS) zero tolerance approach to illegal fireworks. She said that while her officers would continue to crack down of illegal fireworks such as scratch bombs, she called on citizens to refrain from purchasing and supporting the illegal industry.

“We are calling on citizens to have more care and consideration for your fellow man, the elderly and the animals,” Hodge-Griffith said.

Contacted yesterday, Public Administration and Communication Minister Maxie Cuffie, who launched a public campaign against illegal fireworks after one of his constituents was injured in an incident in November, said he was pleased by the police’s efforts.

“I suspect that today’s action is in keeping with the drive to ensure that there is reduction of the incidents involving fireworks over the Christmas and New Year weekends,” Cuffie said.

He also noted that the public’s assistance in the campaign was vital.

“What we really want is for the public to be on the alert and to report incidents that revolves around the illegal sale and use scratch bombs and illegal fireworks and for the police to get the cooperation of the public in terms of getting reports that they can act on to protect animals and members of the public,” he added.

In the incident last month, Sally-Ann Cuffie (no relation) had parts of her fingers blown off during an incident on Divali night.