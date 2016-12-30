US$ shortage hits PriceSmart in T&T
(Trinidad Express) PriceSmart customers may have some difficulty getting certain items at the company’s branches around the country.
This is because the international warehouse shopping chain has been unable to import some merchandise due to the shortage of United States dollars.
In a recent notice to customers, PriceSmart stated: “Due to the shortage of available currency in Trinidad, our ability to import merchandise has been limited and subsequently we are not able to offer our full selection of imported products, however we are committed to stocking the range of imported products most frequently purchased by our members.
“We are working hard to find alternative solutions until the foreign currency market improves.”
In December last year, former governor of the Central Bank Jwala Rambarran identified PriceSmart as the top user of US dollars in the retail and distribution sectors. He said between 2012 and 2015, the company used US$507 million.
