Airport authority to be set up soon

The establishment of the awaited National Airport Authority can be expected soon, according to Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson, who also reported yesterday that a review of operations at the Eugene F Correia International Airport (EFCIA) has been completed.

“The draft report has been out… basically it is a review of the lease and other issues. The report highlighted what is known, that is the need for the establishment of the Airport Review Committee and those things,” Patterson told a press conference yesterday.

He explained that he would not go into details of the draft report but will await the final report, which he will discuss with stakeholders and ministers of his government, before making it public.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.