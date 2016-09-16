Businessman charged with keeping ID cards of trafficked Brazilian women

Mario Figueira, the businessman who was charged last month with trafficking nine Brazilian women, yesterday faced additional charges that he had possession of eight of the women’s identification cards.

It is alleged that Figueira, 34, of Lot 6 Bel Air Promenade, between August 18 and August 24, while acting as an employer to the Brazilians, knowingly possessed their identification cards. Figueira pleaded not guilty to the eight charges when they were read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in a Georgetown court.