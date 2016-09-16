Cessna had bogus registration number

A twin-engine Cessna aircraft which was discovered at the Yupukari Airstrip, Region 9 on Wednesday was sporting a bogus registration number.

Speaking at a post-cabinet media briefing yesterday, Minister of State, Joe Harmon said that the United States registration number N767Z has been revealed to be bogus since another aircraft with that number is currently being operated in the US.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) said that it received information that an illegal aircraft was found at the Yupukari Airstrip, Region 9, Upper Takatu/Upper Essequibo.