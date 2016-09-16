Damaged GPL submarine cable should be repaired by mid-November -Patterson
The damage to the Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) submarine cable, which caused a widespread power outage in sections of regions 3, 4, and 5 back in July, should be repaired by mid-November, according to Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson.
Patterson related at a news conference yesterday that he was “optimistically told” the works would be completed by the end of October, but that he preferred to trust his own calculations.
Repairs to the cable are to be done in three phases. The first phase—raising the cable to identify the broken sections—has already been completed. The next step is the installation of the splice (the key component needed for the cables' restoration) and repairs, and then finally, the reburying of the cables.
