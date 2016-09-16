GPSU still to decide on process to settle pay hike dispute with gov’t

Two weeks after refusing the government’s “final offer” of a 10% to 1% differentiated increase to public servants, the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) is still considering its next step.

President of the GPSU Patrick Yarde told Stabroek News yesterday that his union has not yet made an attempt to activate the grievance process as detailed in the agreement with government for the avoidance and settlement of disputes.

Asked if will be seeking either conciliation or arbitration, Yarde noted that it is “to be considered by the Executive Council, which is yet to make a decision on the way forward.”

The agreement specifically states that if the union and ministry, represented by its Permanent Secretary, are unable to settle any grievances, the process shall proceed to the fifth stage of the grievance process, where either party within 14 days refers the matter to the Ministry of Labour for conciliation, failing which the process proceeds to compulsory arbitration.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.